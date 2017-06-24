IUSF Convener Lahiru Weerasekara Arrested & Remanded

Sri Lanka Police Arrested Inter University Students Federation IUSF Convener Lahiru Weerasekara and Inter University Bhikkus' Federation IUBF Convener Tampitiye Sugathananda Thero over damaging public property during (June 21) protest march.





Meanwhile several Political parties and Civil societies ready for launch massive protests next week demanding government to release students union leaders.





Sri Lanka Major Students Union, Inter University Students Federation (IUSF) & Medical Faculty students launched a massive Protest March June 21 in Colombo and later students march towards Health Ministry building and forcibly entered tactically.





Police says IUSF leader Lahiru Weerasekara has lead the protest march. Court remanded him & student monk till July 5th.





91 Sri Lanka University students including Female students and monks injured and hospitalized after Police Baton attack as students forcibly entered in to the Health Ministry Building in Colombo.





During the clash Students have damaged to Health Ministry properties and injured 6 Policemen. Protest march was organized to demand government to shut down SAITM Malabe Private Medical College and protect free education. Condemning the attack, Sri Lanka Doctors' launched an island wide continuous strike paralyzing all hospitals works.





