University Admission Appeals before July 5

University Grants Commission UGC says the acceptance of Appeals විශ්ව විද්යාල ප්රවේශය අභියාචන with regard to university admissions has commenced. Deadline is July 5th.
University Registration Extended till June 30th - Apply
Students who have missed the Z Score Cut off mark and those who had not been selected to the course of their preferences can submit appeals to the Commission.
Hurry Up !
University entry applicants are given time till July 5 to submit their Appeals ( විශ්ව විද්යාල ප්රවේශය අභියාචන - Abiyachana) for admission to State-run universities.
Students those who have issues and problems with University Entrance, Z Scores and Aptitude Tests can get further details from below mentioned Telephone numbers.
Don’t hesitate to call them and get expert advice to your problems. They are very friendly and will solve your all problems.
Also students should send an appeal to the UGC in written. Students should forward a written appeal to the UGC along with the documentary evidence in support of the appeal. A photocopy of the appeal application form in the UGC admission handbook could be used as the appeal format. Appeal should be forwarded to the UGC before July 5.
UGC Contact Details – Click Here
Frequently asked Questions and answers
How to obtain the application form to make an appeal?
A photocopy of the appeal application form in the admission handbook could also be used.
What are the instances, that a candidate could not make an appeal?
Admission under Special Provisions
Admission for Special Subjects under an additional intake
Admission under filling of vacancies
What are the reasons that can be considered by the Appeals Committee?
Applicants who fall within the declared minimum Z score for a particular course of study but not selected, subject to provisions made in section 9 in the admission handbook.
Applicant who has been selected for a particular course of study, but consider that they qualify to be selected for another course of study indicated by them, subject to provisions made in section 9 in the admission handbook.
Applicants who request that they be assigned to another university.
Applicants who request that their course of study be changed to another course of study for which the requirements for admission have been fulfilled. (In order to consider appeals for a change of course of study there should be a vacancy in the relevant course of study. Students’ order of Z score will be taken into consideration when there are more applications than vacancies).
Applicants who fail to apply for a particular course of study for which the requirements for admission have been fulfilled. (In order to consider appeals under this category there should be vacancies in the relevant course of study. Students’ order of Z-Score will be taken into consideration when there are more applicants than vacancies)
What is the time period in which a candidate could make an Appeal to the UGC?
Appeal should be forwarded to the UGC within four weeks from the date of publishing the Cut-off points (except for those who are selected to university admissions to fill a vacancy)
Are mutual transfers allowed?
No.
How to make a request for inter university transfer or change of course of study?
Candidate who seeks an inter university transfer or a change of course of study, should get him/herself registered with the university to which he/she has been assigned in the first instance.
Then the candidate has to forward a written appeal to the UGC along with the documentary evidence in support of the appeal.
Is it possible to change the university and the course of study to which the candidate has been assigned?
What is the method of determine the applicant’s district for university admission?
The district of any candidate (whether school or private) will be the district of location of school in which the candidate was enrolled (on the basis of school records) for the highest number of days during the three-year period ending on the last day of the month immediately preceding the month in which he/she sat the G.C.E (A/L) examination to qualify for admission even in case of having proof of residence in another district for a period more than the days he/she was enrolled in a school specified above.
However, the district of a candidate who has been enrolled in a school/schools for a period of less than one year during the three-year period stipulated above will be determined on the basis of the location of school/schools which he/she had been enrolled, permanent place of residence of the candidate and other evidence as decided by the UGC.
University Entrance & Admission
Z Score Cut Off Marks
011-2695301
0112695302
0112692357
0112678731
University Entrance & Admission
Senior Assistant Secretary
(Academic Affairs)
Mrs. WMCP Godage
011 2692517
011 2691678
Senior Assistant Secretary
(University Admissions)
Mrs. SN Palangasinghe
011 2692978
011 2691678
Senior Assistant Secretary
(Academic Affairs)
Mrs. CJ Wijesinghe
011 2698180
Assistant Secretary
Mrs. GMNS Ranaweera
011 2678731
Assistant Secretary
Mrs. SAK Wijewardena
011 2693225
011 2692517
UGC Contact Details
Telephone Local:
011 2-695301 , 0112-695302
, 0112-692357
Tel Foreign:
+94 11 2695301 , +94 11 2695302
Fax :
0112-688045 +94 11 2688045
E-mail :
Web:
Address:
University Grants Commission,
Ward Place,
Colombo 07.
Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka Higher Education Ministry sources says that the students who are qualified for the 2017 University Academic year based on 2016 A/L results will be admitted to campuses before the end of 2017.
About 26,500 students will be enrolled for this academic year. 50 additional Medical students will enroll for medical faculties in comparison to last year. Several new subject streams to be introduce this year.
The letter (Admission Letter) mentioning your selected university & degree course and registration dates will be sent UGC in future.
University Admission Extended - Apply Before June 30th -Details
www.lankauniversity-news.com