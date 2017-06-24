University Admission Appeals before July 5

University Grants Commission UGC says the acceptance of Appeals විශ්ව විද්යාල ප්රවේශය අභියාචන with regard to university admissions has commenced. Deadline is July 5th.



University Registration Extended till June 30th - Apply





Students who have missed the Z Score Cut off mark and those who had not been selected to the course of their preferences can submit appeals to the Commission.





UGC Chairman, Professor Mohan de Silva said the Z-scores for the admission of students for the academic year 2017 was released & Z Score available on the official website of the UGC and letters will be sent to students who have been selected.

Hurry Up !

University entry applicants are given time till July 5 to submit their Appeals ( විශ්ව විද්යාල ප්රවේශය අභියාචන - Abiyachana) for admission to State-run universities.









Students those who have issues and problems with University Entrance, Z Scores and Aptitude Tests can get further details from below mentioned Telephone numbers.

Don’t hesitate to call them and get expert advice to your problems. They are very friendly and will solve your all problems.

Also students should send an appeal to the UGC in written. Students should forward a written appeal to the UGC along with the documentary evidence in support of the appeal. A photocopy of the appeal application form in the UGC admission handbook could be used as the appeal format. Appeal should be forwarded to the UGC before July 5.









UGC Contact Details – Click Here

Frequently asked Questions and answers









How to obtain the application form to make an appeal?

A photocopy of the appeal application form in the admission handbook could also be used.





What are the instances, that a candidate could not make an appeal?





Admission under Special Provisions

Admission for Special Subjects under an additional intake

Admission under filling of vacancies





What are the reasons that can be considered by the Appeals Committee?





Applicants who fall within the declared minimum Z score for a particular course of study but not selected, subject to provisions made in section 9 in the admission handbook.

Applicant who has been selected for a particular course of study, but consider that they qualify to be selected for another course of study indicated by them, subject to provisions made in section 9 in the admission handbook.

Applicants who request that they be assigned to another university.

Applicants who request that their course of study be changed to another course of study for which the requirements for admission have been fulfilled. (In order to consider appeals for a change of course of study there should be a vacancy in the relevant course of study. Students’ order of Z score will be taken into consideration when there are more applications than vacancies).

Applicants who fail to apply for a particular course of study for which the requirements for admission have been fulfilled. (In order to consider appeals under this category there should be vacancies in the relevant course of study. Students’ order of Z-Score will be taken into consideration when there are more applicants than vacancies)





What is the time period in which a candidate could make an Appeal to the UGC?





Appeal should be forwarded to the UGC within four weeks from the date of publishing the Cut-off points (except for those who are selected to university admissions to fill a vacancy)





Are mutual transfers allowed?

No.





How to make a request for inter university transfer or change of course of study?

Candidate who seeks an inter university transfer or a change of course of study, should get him/herself registered with the university to which he/she has been assigned in the first instance.





Then the candidate has to forward a written appeal to the UGC along with the documentary evidence in support of the appeal.





Is it possible to change the university and the course of study to which the candidate has been assigned?





Yes, but there is no guarantee that every request for inter university transfer or change the course of study will be accommodated.





What is the method of determine the applicant’s district for university admission?





The district of any candidate (whether school or private) will be the district of location of school in which the candidate was enrolled (on the basis of school records) for the highest number of days during the three-year period ending on the last day of the month immediately preceding the month in which he/she sat the G.C.E (A/L) examination to qualify for admission even in case of having proof of residence in another district for a period more than the days he/she was enrolled in a school specified above.





However, the district of a candidate who has been enrolled in a school/schools for a period of less than one year during the three-year period stipulated above will be determined on the basis of the location of school/schools which he/she had been enrolled, permanent place of residence of the candidate and other evidence as decided by the UGC.













University Entrance & Admission





Z Score Cut Off Marks

011-2695301 0112695302 0112692357 0112678731









University Entrance & Admission





Senior Assistant Secretary



(Academic Affairs) Mrs. WMCP Godage 011 2692517 011 2691678 Senior Assistant Secretary



(University Admissions) Mrs. SN Palangasinghe 011 2692978 011 2691678 Senior Assistant Secretary



(Academic Affairs) Mrs. CJ Wijesinghe 011 2698180 Assistant Secretary Mrs. GMNS Ranaweera 011 2678731

Assistant Secretary Mrs. SAK Wijewardena

011 2693225 011 2692517











UGC Contact Details









Telephone Local: 011 2-695301 , 0112-695302 , 0112-692357 Tel Foreign: +94 11 2695301 , +94 11 2695302 Fax : 0112-688045 +94 11 2688045 E-mail : admission@ugc.ac.lk iua@ugc.ac.lk Web: http://www.ugc.ac.lk/ Address: University Grants Commission, Ward Place, Colombo 07.

Sri Lanka.



