91 University Students injured following brutal police attack in Colombo

91 Sri Lanka University Students injured after brutal police attack in Colombo





Sri Lanka Major students Union, Inter University Students Federation (IUSF) “Anthare” & Medical Faculty students launched a massive Protest March Today (June 21) in Colombo.





Later students forcibly entered in to the Health Ministry Building. Police and STF launched brutal Baton attack to students. IUSF Says 91 students including Female students and monks injured and hospitalized.





Protest march was organized to demand government to shut down

SAITM Malabe Private Medical College.

and protect free education.





Huge traffic reported in Colombo Ward place area due to this tense situation.





Students have damaged to Health Ministry properties.





This was one of the brutal attack to students under Good Governance- Yahapalanaya Government.

Meanwhile IUSF Leader vows to continue wave of protests against the attack.





Sri Lanka Police Arrested Inter University Bhikkus' Federation IUBF Convener Tampitiye Sugathananda Thero over damaging public property during (June 21) protest march.

Court Remanded Thero till July 5th. At the moment Thero reciving tratment at General Hospital Colombo as Sri Lanka Police launched a massive Baton attack, may be the most brutal to University students. 91 injured including monks.

Students forcibly entered Health Ministry building and damaged properties. GMOA Doctors union launched islandwide continuous strike.



Political parties, Civil societies condemn the attack & supporting students.





