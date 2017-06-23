University Union IUBF Convener Tampitiye Sugathananda Thero Arrested & Remanded

Sri Lanka Police Arrested Inter University Bhikkus' Federation IUBF Convener Tampitiye Sugathananda Thero over damaging public property during (June 21) protest march.





Court Remanded Thero till July 5th. At the moment Thero reciving tratment at General Hospital Colombo as Sri Lanka Police launched a massive Baton attack, may be the most brutal to University students. 91 injured including monks.





Students forcibly entered Health Ministry building and damaged properties.

GMOA Doctors union launched islandwide continuous strike.





Political parties, Civil societies condemn the attack & supporting students.



