Protest continues against SAITM Campus Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Major University students union launched continuous "Sathyagrahaya" staged protest in front of Colombo Railway station.

Students demand government to shut down controversial Malabe SAITM medical college.



Recently Sri Lanka government Take Over a private medical teaching hospital affiliated to the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine or SAITM Malabe campus – the country’s first private medical college.

The decision to Nationalise the 1002-bed Dr Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital – the first private teaching hospital and one of the largest private hospitals in Sri Lanka – followed a doctors’ strike and demonstrations by students which turned violent.





The protesters were demanding the closure of Malabe SAITM, seeing it as a threat to free public education.





In one clash 91 students were injured during a baton attack by police, in what is considered the most violent political protest under the current government, formed after the unseating of the Mahinda Rajapaksa regime in January 2015.



More than 6,000 medical undergraduates of state universities across Sri Lanka have been boycotting lectures since a court ruled in February that SAITM is operating legally.

