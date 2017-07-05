University Students Protest march in Nugegoda Today

Sri Lanka Major students Union, Inter University Students Federation (IUSF) “Anthare” & Medical Faculty students to launch a massive Protest March Today (July 5) in Nugegoda Colombo.

Students are planning to launch three protest marches and to hold huge rally in Nugegoda town. Expect heavy traffic in High Level Kalubowila, Kohuwala, Kirulapona & Wijerama.





Protest marches against governement demanding to shut down Malabe SAITM Campus and release remanded students' including

Inter University Bhikkus' Federation IUBF Convener Tampitiye Sugathananda Thero and Lahiru Weerasekara.









Last month, During a protest students forcibly entered in to the Health Ministry Building. Police and STF launched brutal Baton attack to students. IUSF Says 91 students including Female students and monks injured and hospitalized.

