Grade 5 Scholarship Exam Results October 5

Grade 5 Scholarship Exam Results will be released on October 5 for Examinations Department website www.doenets.lk and www.results.exams.gov.lk
2017 past Paper still consider as a secret document, hence it can be download / printed only after a certain date given by Exam Commissioner.
Cut Off Marks for Popular School will be release 2017 December according to the sources.
• Exam Results release October 5
• Last year, Pass Marks Sinhala Medium 160, Tamil medium 154 (Colombo)
• 2017 Pass Marks 161 ? *
• Cut Off Marks for Popular School will be release December*
• 2017 Paper can be printed only after a certain date given by EC.
• 2018 Grade 5 Scholarship Exam will be held August 19, 2018*
Here 2016 District cut off marks for the grade 5 scholarship examination.
Districts
|Sinhala Medium
|Tamil Medium
|01
|Colombo
|160
|154
|02
|Gampaha
|160
|154
|03
|Kalutara
|160
|154
|04
|Kandy
|160
|154
|05
|Matale
|160
|154
|06
|Nuwara-Eliya
|153
|154
|07
|Galle
|160
|154
|08
|Matara
|160
|154
|09
|Hambantota
|158
|150
|10
|Jaffna
|-
|153
|11
|Killinochchi
|-
|152
|12
|Mannar
|-
|152
|13
|Vavuniya
|153
|153
|14
|Mullaitivu
|155
|152
|15
Batticaloa
|-
|153
|16
|Ampara
|155
|152
|17
|Trincomalee
|153
|151
|18
|Kurunagala
|160
|154
|19
|Puttalam
|155
|151
|20
|Anuradhapura
|156
|152
|21
|Polonnaruwa
|156
|152
|22
|Badulla
|155
|153
|23
|Monaragala
|155
|151
|24
|Ratnapura
|158
|152
|25
|Kgalle
|160
|154