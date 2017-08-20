Sunday, August 20, 2017

Grade 5 Scholarship Exam Results October 5

Grade 5 Scholarship Exam Results will be released  on October 5 for Examinations Department website www.doenets.lk and www.results.exams.gov.lk

2017 past Paper still consider as a secret document, hence it can be download / printed only after a certain date given by Exam Commissioner. 

 Cut Off Marks for Popular School will be release 2017 December according to the sources.


•        Exam Results release October 5
•        Last year, Pass Marks Sinhala Medium 160, Tamil medium 154 (Colombo)
•        2017 Pass Marks 161 ? *
•        Cut Off Marks for Popular School will be release December*
•        2017 Paper can be printed only after a certain date given by EC.
        2018 Grade 5 Scholarship Exam will be held August 19, 2018*


Here 2016 District cut off marks for the grade 5 scholarship examination.
 Districts
Sinhala Medium Tamil Medium 
01Colombo160154
02Gampaha 160154
03Kalutara160154
04Kandy160154
05Matale160154
06Nuwara-Eliya153154
07Galle160154
08Matara160154
09 Hambantota158150
10Jaffna-153
11Killinochchi-152
12Mannar-152
13Vavuniya153153
14Mullaitivu155152
15

Batticaloa

-153
16Ampara155152
17Trincomalee153151
18Kurunagala160154
19Puttalam155151
20Anuradhapura156152
21Polonnaruwa156152
22Badulla155153
23Monaragala155151
24Ratnapura158152
25Kgalle160154

