2017 Grade 5 Scholarship Exam Results October 5, Cut Off Marks December, Pass Mark 161 ?

Grade 5 Scholarship Exam Results will be released on October 5 for Examinations Department website www.doenets.lk and www.results.exams.gov.lk



2017 past Paper still consider as a secret document, hence it can be download / printed only after a certain date given by Exam Commissioner.



Cut Off Marks for Popular School will be release 2017 December according to the sources.





• Exam Results release October 5 • Last year, Pass Marks Sinhala Medium 160, Tamil medium 154 (Colombo) • 2017 Pass Marks 161 ? * • Cut Off Marks for Popular School will be release December* • 2017 Paper can be printed only after a certain date given by EC. • 2018 Grade 5 Scholarship Exam will be held August 19, 2018*







Here 2016 District cut off marks for the grade 5 scholarship examination. Districts Sinhala Medium Tamil Medium 01 Colombo 160 154 02 Gampaha 160 154 03 Kalutara 160 154 04 Kandy 160 154 05 Matale 160 154 06 Nuwara-Eliya 153 154 07 Galle 160 154 08 Matara 160 154 09 Hambantota 158 150 10 Jaffna - 153 11 Killinochchi - 152 12 Mannar - 152 13 Vavuniya 153 153 14 Mullaitivu 155 152 15 Batticaloa - 153 16 Ampara 155 152 17 Trincomalee 153 151 18 Kurunagala 160 154 19 Puttalam 155 151 20 Anuradhapura 156 152 21 Polonnaruwa 156 152 22 Badulla 155 153 23 Monaragala 155 151 24 Ratnapura 158 152 25 Kgalle 160 154





Nearly 356,728 candidates will sit for the Year / Grade Five scholarship examination (Shishyathwa Wibagaya) at 3014 centers throughout the island tomorrow (August 20). Out of them 562 are children with special needs.





A staff of 28,000 has been deployed for administrative activities while a separate of officials have also been dispatched to monitor the exam. Mobile Phones, Smart Phones & smart watches not allowed for students and supportive staff except exam hall chief.









Important for Students & Parents





Examination is scheduled to start at 9.30 a.m. Commissioner General of Examinations says therefore it is important all candidates being present at the examination centers at least by 9.00 a.m.





The first paper will be held from 9.30 to 10.15 am while the 2nd paper is scheduled to be held from 10.45 am to 12 noon.





Pen or pencil can be used to answer the question papers.





The Index Number should be pinned on the upper left of the candidate's clothes. Furthermore it is important to write the index number correctly at the space given on 1st and 3rd pages of every question paper.





The Exams' Chief also emphasizes that every candidate should properly read the instructions given in the question paper before answering it.





Meanwhile, parents will not be allowed to enter the examination centers. They will not be permitted to enter the premises even during the interval. The Commissioner General of Examinations informs the parents to only give a short eat and a water bottle to their children.





Call 1911 for Exam related inquires or complaints.

"Lanka University News" Predicts Grade 5 Scholarship Exam Results will be released October 5. Stay with us.





Department of Examinations website for online results www.doenets.lk and www.results.exams.gov.lk



If Web site is very slow due to High Traffic. better get it via SMS.



Get Results by sms.



Type EXAMS <SPACE> INDEX NO and send to



Dialog 7777

Mobitel 8884

Etisalat 3926

Airtel 7545

Hutch 8888





Year Students Sat Exam Centres Exam Date Results Released Dates

2010 313,450 2744 August 22 September 22 31

2011 321,427 2772 August 21 September 15 25

2012 318,416 2803 August 26 September 25 30

2013 329,725 2386 August 25 October 1 37

2014 334,600 2870 August 17 September 28 41 2015 340,926 2907 August 23 October 7 45 2016 350,701 2959 August 21 October 4 44 2017 356,728 3014 August 20 October 5 46 2018 360,000* About 3020* August 19* October 5* 45*

















































































































* Forecast





Relevant Time Table, information & other model papers will be upload soon for free download purposes.

Here "Lanka University News' has forecasted exam dates & exam results releasing dates analyzing past data.

අපේක්ෂකයින් සඳහා උපදෙස්





(1) ප්‍රශ්න පත්‍රය සඳහා තිබෙන කාලය පිළිබඳ අවබෝධයක් තිබිය යුතු ය.

I පත්‍රය පෙ.ව. 9.30 සිට පෙ.ව. 10.15 දක්වා විනාඩි 45 ක කාලයක් පැවැත්වේ.

II පත්‍රය පෙ.ව. 10.45 සිට මධ්‍යහ්න 12 දක්වා පැය 01 කුත් විනාඩි 15 ක කාලයක් පැවැත්වේ.

(2) පෙ.ව. 09.00 වන විට විභාග අපේක්ෂකයින් ශාලාවල අසුන් ගත යුතු බවට ශාලාධිපතිවරුන්ට උපදෙස් ලබා දී ඇති බැවින් කල්වේලා ඇතිව විභාග මධ්‍යස්ථානයට පැමිණිය යුතුය.

(3) විභාග අපේක්ෂකයන් තමාට අදාළ විභාග අංකය ඇඳුමේ වම්පස පැළඳ සිටිය යුතුය.

(4) පිළිතුරු සැපයීමේ දී පැන්සල හෝ පෑන භාවිත කළ හැකිය.

(5) විභාග අංකය නිවැරදිව ලියන්න. සෑම ප්‍රශ්න පත්‍රයකම විභාග අංකය ලිවීම සඳහා 01 හා 03 පිටුවල ඉඩ තබා ඇත.

(6) පිළිතුරු සැපයීමේදී ලබා දී ඇති උපදෙස් පිළිපදින්න

(7) කටු වැඩ කොළ ලබා දේ.

(8) ප්‍රශ්න පත්‍රය අතට ගත් පසු කලබල නොවන්න. හොඳින් කියවා බලා පිළිතුරු සපයන්න.





දෙමව්පියන් සඳහා උපදෙස්





(1) කල්වේලා ඇතිව දරුවන් පාසල වෙත රැගෙන ආ යුතු ය.

(2) දෙමව්පියන් විභාග මධ්‍යස්ථාන භූමියට ඇතුල් නොවිය යුතුය.

(3) විවේක කාලයේ දී ද දෙමව්පියන්ට විභාග මධ්‍යස්ථාන භූමියට ඇතුල්වීමට ඉඩ දෙනු නොලැබේ.

(4) දරුවාට කෙටි ආහාරයක් සහ වතුර බෝතලයක් රැගෙන යාමට ලබාදෙන්න.





මේ අතර විභාග ශාලාධිපතිවරයා හැර විභාග නිරීක්ෂකවරුන් ඇතුළුව සියලුම විභාග කාර්ය මණ්ඩලයට විභාග මධ්‍යස්ථාන තුළ දී ජංගම දුරකථන භාවිත කිරීම තහනම් කර ඇත.විභාගය පැවැත්වෙන කාලසීමාව තුළ එම පාසලේ ගුරුවරු හා අනධ්‍යයන කාර්ය මණ්ඩලය ඇතුළුව අවසර නොලත් කිසිදු පුද්ගලයකු විභාග මධ්‍යස්ථාන තුළට ඇතුල්වීම සපුරා තහනම්ය. විදුහල්පතිතුමා කාර්යාලය වසා තැබිය යුතුය. විභාග කටයුතු වලට බාධාවන් වන අයුරින් කටයුතු කරන පුද්ගලයන් හා ශිෂ්‍යත්ව ප්‍රශ්න පත්‍රය රහස්‍ය ලේඛනයක් බැවින් විභාගය අවසන් වු පසු ප්‍රශ්න පත්‍ර ළඟ තබා ගන්නා සහ පිටපත් කිරීමට කටයුතු කරන පුද්ගලයන් අත්අඩංගුවට ගැනීමට පොලිසියට බලය තිබේ.





විභාගය සඳහා පහත සඳහන් දුරකථන අංකවලට ඇමතීමට කටයුතු කරන ලෙස විභාග කොමසාරිස් ජනරාල්වරයා දන්වා සිටියි.





විභාග දෙපාර්තමේන්තු ක්ෂණික ඇමතුම් අංකය : 1911

පාසල් විභාග සංවිධාන ශාඛාව : 0112 784208 / 0112 78 45 37 /

0112 31 88 350 / 0112 31 40 314





පොලිස් මූලස්ථානය : 0112 42 11 11

පොලිස් හදිසි ඇමතුම් අංකය : 119









Your Children May be write well, may be weak, may be pass, may be disqualified , Dont Worry . Dont blame him/her.



This exam will not decide his or her future or life. Give courage to him/her, give a small gift to him/her to courage for future studies.

