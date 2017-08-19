Saturday, August 19, 2017

2017 Grade 5 Scholarship Exam Results October 5, Cut Off Marks December, Pass Mark 161 ?

2017 Grade Five Scholarship Examination Sri Lanka
Good Luck for the Exam
Updated>>
Grade 5 Scholarship Exam Results will be released  on October 5 for Examinations Department website www.doenets.lk and www.results.exams.gov.lk

2017 past Paper still consider as a secret document, hence it can be download / printed only after a certain date given by Exam Commissioner. 

 Cut Off Marks for Popular School will be release 2017 December according to the sources.


•        Exam Results release October 5
•        Last year, Pass Marks Sinhala Medium 160, Tamil medium 154 (Colombo)
•        2017 Pass Marks 161 ? *
•        Cut Off Marks for Popular School will be release December*
•        2017 Paper can be printed only after a certain date given by EC.
        2018 Grade 5 Scholarship Exam will be held August 19, 2018*


Here 2016 District cut off marks for the grade 5 scholarship examination.
   
 
 Districts
Sinhala Medium Tamil Medium 
01Colombo160154
02Gampaha 160154
03Kalutara160154
04Kandy160154
05Matale160154
06Nuwara-Eliya153154
07Galle160154
08Matara160154
09 Hambantota158150
10Jaffna-153
11Killinochchi-152
12Mannar-152
13Vavuniya153153
14Mullaitivu155152
15

Batticaloa

-153
16Ampara155152
17Trincomalee153151
18Kurunagala160154
19Puttalam155151
20Anuradhapura156152
21Polonnaruwa156152
22Badulla155153
23Monaragala155151
24Ratnapura158152
25Kgalle160154
Nearly 356,728 candidates will sit for the Year / Grade Five scholarship examination (Shishyathwa Wibagaya) at 3014 centers throughout the island tomorrow (August 20). Out of them 562 are children with special needs.

A staff of 28,000 has been deployed for administrative activities while a separate of officials have also been dispatched to monitor the exam. Mobile Phones, Smart Phones & smart watches not allowed for students and supportive staff except exam hall chief.


Warmly Wishes, All the Very Best and Good Luck for All students sitting Exam!


Important for Students & Parents

Examination is scheduled to start at 9.30 a.m. Commissioner General of Examinations says therefore it is important all candidates being present at the examination centers at least by 9.00 a.m.

The first paper will be held from 9.30 to 10.15 am while the 2nd paper is scheduled to be held from 10.45 am to 12 noon.

Pen or pencil can be used to answer the question papers.

The Index Number should be pinned on the upper left of the candidate's clothes. Furthermore it is important to write the index number correctly at the space given on 1st and 3rd pages of every question paper.

The Exams' Chief also emphasizes that every candidate should properly read the instructions given in the question paper before answering it.

Meanwhile, parents will not be allowed to enter the examination centers. They will not be permitted to enter the premises even during the interval. The Commissioner General of Examinations informs the parents to only give a short eat and a water bottle to their children.

Call 1911 for Exam related inquires or complaints.
"Lanka University News" Predicts Grade 5 Scholarship Exam Results will be released October 5. Stay with us.

Department of Examinations website for online results www.doenets.lk and www.results.exams.gov.lk

 If Web site is very slow due to High Traffic. better get it via SMS.

 Get Results by sms.

 Type EXAMS <SPACE> INDEX NO and send to

 Dialog   7777
Mobitel  8884
Etisalat  3926
Airtel     7545
Hutch    8888

Year
Students
Sat
Exam Centres
Exam Date
Results Released
Dates

2010
313,450
2744
August 22
September 22
31

2011
321,427
2772
August 21
September 15
25

2012
318,416
2803
August 26
September 25
30

2013
329,725
2386
August 25
October 1
37

2014
334,600
2870
August 17
September 28
41
2015
340,926
2907
August 23
October 7
45
2016
350,701
2959
August 21
October 4
44
2017
356,728
3014
August 20
October 5
46
2018
360,000*
About 3020*
August 19*
October 5*
45*




























* Forecast

Relevant Time Table, information & other model papers will be upload soon for free download purposes.
Here "Lanka University News' has forecasted exam dates & exam results releasing dates analyzing past data.
  
අපේක්ෂකයින් සඳහා උපදෙස්

(1) ප්‍රශ්න පත්‍රය සඳහා තිබෙන කාලය පිළිබඳ අවබෝධයක් තිබිය යුතු ය.
I පත්‍රය පෙ.ව.9.30 සිට පෙ.ව.10.15 දක්වා විනාඩි 45 ක කාලයක් පැවැත්වේ.
II  පත්‍රය පෙ.ව. 10.45 සිට මධ්‍යහ්න 12 දක්වා පැය 01කුත් විනාඩි 15 ක කාලයක් පැවැත්වේ.
(2) පෙ.ව. 09.00 වන විට විභාග අපේක්ෂකයින් ශාලාවල අසුන් ගත යුතු බවට ශාලාධිපතිවරුන්ට උපදෙස් ලබා දී ඇති බැවින් කල්වේලා ඇතිව විභාග මධ්‍යස්ථානයට පැමිණිය යුතුය.
(3) විභාග අපේක්ෂකයන් තමාට අදාළ විභාග අංකය ඇඳුමේ වම්පස පැළඳ සිටිය යුතුය.
(4) පිළිතුරු සැපයීමේ දී පැන්සල හෝ පෑන භාවිත කළ හැකිය.
(5) විභාග අංකය නිවැරදිව ලියන්න. සෑම ප්‍රශ්න පත්‍රයකම විභාග අංකය ලිවීම සඳහා 01 හා 03 පිටුවල ඉඩ තබා ඇත.
(6) පිළිතුරු සැපයීමේදී ලබා දී ඇති උපදෙස් පිළිපදින්න
(7) කටු වැඩ කොළ ලබා දේ.
(8) ප්‍රශ්න පත්‍රය අතට ගත් පසු කලබල නොවන්න. හොඳින් කියවා බලා පිළිතුරු සපයන්න.

දෙමව්පියන් සඳහා උපදෙස්

(1) කල්වේලා ඇතිව දරුවන් පාසල වෙත රැගෙන ආ යුතු ය.
(2) දෙමව්පියන් විභාග මධ්‍යස්ථාන භූමියට ඇතුල් නොවිය යුතුය.
(3) විවේක කාලයේ දී ද දෙමව්පියන්ට  විභාග මධ්‍යස්ථාන භූමියට ඇතුල්වීමට ඉඩ දෙනු නොලැබේ.
(4) දරුවාට කෙටි ආහාරයක් සහ වතුර බෝතලයක් රැගෙන යාමට ලබාදෙන්න.

මේ අතර විභාග ශාලාධිපතිවරයා හැර විභාග නිරීක්ෂකවරුන් ඇතුළුව සියලුම විභාග කාර්ය මණ්ඩලයට විභාග මධ්‍යස්ථාන තුළ දී ජංගම දුරකථන භාවිත  කිරීම තහනම් කර ඇත.විභාගය පැවැත්වෙන කාලසීමාව තුළ එම පාසලේ ගුරුවරු හා  අනධ්‍යයන කාර්ය මණ්ඩලය ඇතුළුව අවසර නොලත් කිසිදු පුද්ගලයකු විභාග මධ්‍යස්ථාන තුළට ඇතුල්වීම සපුරා තහනම්ය. විදුහල්පතිතුමා කාර්යාලය වසා  තැබිය යුතුය. විභාග කටයුතු වලට බාධාවන් වන අයුරින් කටයුතු කරන පුද්ගලයන් හා ශිෂ්‍යත්ව ප්‍රශ්න පත්‍රය රහස්‍ය ලේඛනයක් බැවින් විභාගය අවසන් වු පසු ප්‍රශ්න පත්‍ර ළඟ තබා ගන්නා සහ පිටපත් කිරීමට කටයුතු කරන පුද්ගලයන් අත්අඩංගුවට ගැනීමට පොලිසියට බලය තිබේ.

විභාගය සඳහා පහත සඳහන් දුරකථන අංකවලට ඇමතීමට කටයුතු කරන ලෙස විභාග කොමසාරිස් ජනරාල්වරයා  දන්වා සිටියි.

විභාග දෙපාර්තමේන්තු ක්ෂණික ඇමතුම් අංකය      : 1911
පාසල් විභාග සංවිධාන ශාඛාව                              : 0112 784208 / 0112 78 45 37 /
0112 31 88 350 / 0112 31 40 314

පොලිස් මූලස්ථානය                                           : 0112  42 11 11
පොලිස් හදිසි ඇමතුම් අංකය                                : 119


www.lankauniversity-news.com

Your Children May be write well, may be weak, may be pass, may be disqualified, Dont Worry. Dont blame him/her. 

 This exam will not decide his or her future or life.
Give courage to him/her, give a small gift to him/her to courage for future studies.

We wish all students Good Luck for Future Studies! 

