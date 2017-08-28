Jaffna Mandathivu boat tragedy 6 died, 1 survived

File Photo

A Boat carrying seven school students capsized seas off Mandathivu island in Jaffna, Sri Lanka. Out of them 5 students drowned and died while one survived and still one missing.

It is reported that the boat toppled during their way to an island to celebrate friend's birthday. 5 Students dead bodies recovered & kept Jaffna hospital.

These students after sitting GCE A/L Exam today, have planned to celebrate friend's birthday in island.



This is one of the saddest story and students should be more vigilant and alert when having baths, boat rides.





Await More..



Police reported that five students who sat for this year’s G. C. E. Advanced Level examinations had drowned in the seas off Mandaitivu Island in Jaffna, at approximately 1.30 pm today (28). Meanwhile, one more student still remains missing, Kayts Police said. The group had reportedly drowned on a sea bathing expedition, when their boat capsized in the sea. The identities of the victims are yet to be determined.

Kayts Police are in the process of conducting further investigations into the incident. Navy launched a search operation.

යාපනය මණ්ඩතිව් මුහුදේ බෝට්ටුවක් පෙරළීමෙන් පාසල් සිසුන් 5 දෙනෙකු මියගොස් තව ත් සිසුවෙකු අතුරුදන්ව තිබේ.





පොලීසිය සඳහන් කළේ, මෙවර උසස් පෙළ විභාගයට පෙනී සිටින සිසුන් පිරිසක් අද සවස 1.30 ට පමණ මෙම අනතුරට ලක් ව ඇති බව ය.





සිද්ධියෙන් මිය ගිය සිසුන් 5 දෙනෙකුගේ මළ සිරුරු යාපනය ශික්ෂණ රෝහලට රැගෙන විත් ඇත.





මියගොස් ඇත්තේ යාපනය, නල්ලූර්, කොක්කුවිල්, උරුම්බිරායි යන ප්‍රදේශවල පදිංචිකරුවන් පිරිසකි.





අතුරුදන් වූ සිසුවා සොයා ගැනීම සඳහා මේ වන විට නාවික හමුදා සෝදිසි මෙහෙයුම් ආරම්භ කර තිබේ.

Newsfirst



