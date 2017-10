 5 Trending jobs in Sri Lanka that wasn't available 10 Years back

The iPhone was introduced back in 2007 and the Android platform was developed following the pattern, with the increase availability of Smart phones millions of mobile Apps have been developed and uploaded to App Store and Google play, Apps shrink programs which used to be run on computers to run on mobile devices, some of the latest apps are user friendly and smooth than the computer versions. Mobile app sales generated billions of money also as a part of digital marketing strategies companies surge to develop apps to interact with their customers. This increasing demand for apps creates thousands of opportunities for App developers to break into a booming market both locally and globally.