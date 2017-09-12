Colombo International Book Fair BMICH September 15-24

Sri Lanka’s largest book Exhibition , Colombo International Book Fair (#CIBF 2017 - කොළඹ ජාත්‍යන්තර පොත් ප්‍රදර්ශනය ) will be held at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) from the 15th to the 24th of September 2017.













Here is a great chance for university students and School students to buy books,Magazines and Stationery at special discounts.



The Colombo international Book Fair 2017 will be held from 15th September to 24th September 2017 at 9.00 am to 9.00 pm.

The fair organized for the 19th year by the Sri Lanka Book Publishers Association say there will be about 400 stalls of local and foreign. Over 100 publishing companies will participate in the fair this year.

The event held annually drawing crowds from all parts of the island is organized by the Sri Lanka Book Publishers Association.

Special Discounts will be given for Schools and Universities. Also discounts ranging from 5% to 70% are given at the Event and lot of Bargain Books available at the exhibition. The #CIBF2017 fair start at 9.00 am and end 9.00 pm.





Last year Colombo International Book Fair (CIBF) was visited by a million customers during the nine days period. Large crowd will be visiting day time, hence if you want select books freely recommended visit at night. Special bus service has arranged from Bambalapitiya to Borella.



