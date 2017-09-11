Monday, September 11, 2017

Sri Lanka University Rankings 2018 2017 edition released

Sri Lankan state & Private Universities, Campuses and Higher Education Institutes World Rankings 2017 / 2018 new edition released.

According to the 2017/ 2018 edition, Peradeniya University has become Sri Lanka’s best university beating Colombo University. Both Colombo & Moratuwa dominated the tables many years and this is the first time that Pera campus topped the rank.
Colombo Campus secured No 2 place while Kelaniya Uni 3rd place. Moratuwa dropped to number 4 & Sri Jayewardene University (Japura Campus) dropped to No: 6th place while Ruhuna University jumped to 5th Place. Jaffna University has ranked as 7th Place.
When compared to world ranking, we are still far away (2116) but improved than last year (2135).
Full analysis of the 2012/2013/2014 /2015 / 2016 / 2017 University Ranking of Sri Lanka, will be published soon.

Sri Lanka Ranking
World Ranking
Name of the University
1
2116
University of Peradeniya
2
2263
University of Colombo
3
2816
University of Kelaniya
4
2870
University of Moratuwa
5
2883
University of Ruhuna
6
3365
University of Sri Jayewardenepura
7
4534
University of Jaffna
8
4536
Rajarata University
9
4885
General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University
10
5329
Eastern University of Sri Lanka
11
5441
Open University of Sri Lanka
12
6020
Sabaragamuwa University
13
7343
Wayamba University of Sri Lanka
14
7754
Sri Lanka Institute of Information Technology
15
9800
South Eastern University of Sri Lanka
16
9997
Industrial Technology Institute
17
11249
Uva Wellassa University
18
11900
ANC Education
19
13096
University of the Visual & Performing Arts
20
14331
Postgraduate Institute of Agriculture
21
14575
ESOFT Metro Campus
22
14924
South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine Malabe
23
15146
Asia Pacific Institute of Information Technology Sri Lanka
24
15593
National Institute of Education Sri Lanka
25
16584
Sri Lanka Press Institute
26
16675
Sri Lanka Institute of Development Administration Colombo
27
16812
National Institute of Business Management
28
17025
Colombo International Nautical and Engineering College
29
17285
Arthur C Clarke Institute of Modern Technologies
30
18028
Informatics Institute of Technology Sri Lanka
31
18154
Sri Lanka Institute of Architects
32
18556
Postgraduate Institute of Sciences
33
18829
Buddhist & Pali University of Sri Lanka
34
18972
National Institute of Fundamental Studies Sri Lanka
35
19514
BMS Business Management School
36
19599
Horizon Campus
37
19658
Sri Lanka Institute of Advanced Technological Education
38
20142
Australian College of Business and Technology
39
20525
University of Vocational Technology Ratmalana
40
20717
American College of Higher Education
41
21372
Northshore College
42
21463
Imperial Institute of Higher Education
43
21662
Institute of Engineering Technology
44
22520
Royal Institute of Colombo
45
22564
National Institute of Social Development
46
24330
Kaatsu International University Sri Lanka
47
24798
Bhiksu University of Sri Lanka
48
24835
Hardy University College Ampara
49
24977
International Institute of Health Sciences
50
26455
IESL College of Engineering
51
26939
Nagananda International Institute for Buddhist Studies
52
27034
Ocean University of Sri Lanka
53
27322
Sri Lanka International Buddhist Academy SIBA


