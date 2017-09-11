Sri Lanka University Rankings 2018 2017 edition released

Sri Lankan state & Private Universities, Campuses and Higher Education Institutes World Rankings 2017 / 2018 new edition released.





According to the 2017/ 2018 edition, Peradeniya University has become Sri Lanka’s best university beating Colombo University. Both Colombo & Moratuwa dominated the tables many years and this is the first time that Pera campus topped the rank.

Colombo Campus secured No 2 place while Kelaniya Uni 3rd place. Moratuwa dropped to number 4 & Sri Jayewardene University (Japura Campus) dropped to No: 6th place while Ruhuna University jumped to 5th Place. Jaffna University has ranked as 7th Place.

When compared to world ranking, we are still far away (2116) but improved than last year (2135).

Full analysis of the 2012/2013/2014 /2015 / 2016 / 2017 University Ranking of Sri Lanka, will be published soon.

