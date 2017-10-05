Grade 5 Exam Island Best Results

Grade 5 Scholarship Exam Results released now (October 4) for Examinations Department website www.doenets.lk and www.results.exams.gov.lk
Department of Examinations website for online results www.doenets.lk and
If Web sites are slow due to Heavy Web Traffic. Get Your Results via SMS.
Get Results by sms.
Type EXAMS <SPACE> INDEX NO: and send to
Dialog 7777
Mobitel 8884
Etisalat 3926
Airtel 7545
Hutch 8888
1st - 198 Marks - Dinuka Krishan Kumar - Harischandra MV - Negombo
2nd - 197 Marks - Indumini Jayarathne - Welipillewa KV - Ganemulla
2nd - 197 Marks - Sanjana Nayanajith - Thulhiriya KV - Thulhiriya
3rd - 196 Marks - Sahas Dharmarathne - Kirillawala KV - Kadawatha
Your Children May be write well, may be weak, may be pass, may be disqualified, Dont Worry. Dont blame him/her.
This exam will not decide his or her future or life.
This exam will not decide his or her future or life.
Give courage to him/her, give a small gift to him/her to courage for future studies.
We wish all students Good Luck for Future Studies!
Here 2017 District cut off marks for the grade 5 scholarship examination.
Districts
|Sinhala Medium
|Tamil Medium
|01
|Colombo
|164
|156
|02
|Gampaha
|164
|156
|03
|Kalutara
|164
|156
|04
|Kandy
|164
|156
|05
|Matale
|164
|156
|06
|Nuwara-Eliya
|158
|154
|07
|Galle
|164
|156
|08
|Matara
|164
|156
|09
|Hambantota
|162
|152
|10
|Jaffna
|-
|155
|11
|Killinochchi
|-
|154
|12
|Mannar
|158
|153
|13
|Vavuniya
|161
|154
|14
|Mullaitivu
|160
|154
|15
Batticaloa
|-
|154
|16
|Ampara
|159
|154
|17
|Trincomalee
|158
|152
|18
|Kurunagala
|164
|156
|19
|Puttalam
|160
|152
|20
|Anuradhapura
|160
|153
|21
|Polonnaruwa
|160
|151
|22
|Badulla
|160
|153
|23
|Monaragala
|158
|151
|24
|Ratnapura
|162
|154
|25
|Kegalle
|164
|156
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ඔබ නැරඹිය යුතුම විඩියෝ 5 ක්..ඔබේ දරුවන්ටත් පෙන්වන්න...
Watch Videos
Watch Videos
Videos that you shouldn't miss..
ඔබ නැරඹිය යුතුම විඩියෝ 5 ක්..ඔබේ දරුවන්ටත් පෙන්වන්න...
Watch Videos
Watch these videos and show them to your children.
ඔබ නැරඹිය යුතුම විඩියෝ 5 ක්..ඔබේ දරුවන්ටත් පෙන්වන්න...
Watch Videos
Watch these videos and show them to your children.
Motivational & Inspirational Videos suitable for Sri Lanka School Students. World Best Videos for Sri Lanka University & Campus Students to Watch These will enhance your Motivational Inspirational Leadership and other skills.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Year
Students
Sat
Exam Centres
Exam Date
Results Released
Dates
2010
313,450
2744
August 22
September 22
31
2011
321,427
2772
August 21
September 15
25
2012
318,416
2803
August 26
September 25
30
2013
329,725
2386
August 25
October 1
37
2014
334,600
2870
August 17
September 28
41
2015
340,926
2907
August 23
October 7
45
2016
350,701
2959
August 21
October 4
44
2017
356,728
3014
August 20
October 4
45
2018
360,000*
About 3020*
August 19*
October 5*
45*
* Forecast
© Lanka University News - www.lankauniversity-news.com
Relevant Time Table, information & other model papers will be upload soon for free download purposes.
Here "Lanka University News' has forecasted exam dates & exam results releasing dates analyzing past data.
ww.lankauniversity-news.com