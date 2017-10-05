Grade 5 Exam Island Best Results



If Web sites are slow due to Heavy Web Traffic. Get Your Results via SMS .

Get Results by sms.

Type EXAMS <SPACE> INDEX NO: and send to

Dialog 7777

Mobitel 8884

Etisalat 3926

Airtel 7545

Hutch 8888

Island Best Results

1st - 198 Marks -

Dinuka Krishan Kumar -

Harischandra MV - Negombo

2nd - 197 Marks - Indumini Jayarathne -

Welipillewa KV - Ganemulla

2nd - 197 Marks - Sanjana Nayanajith - Thulhiriya KV - Thulhiriya

3rd - 196 Marks -

Sahas Dharmarathne -

Kirillawala KV - Kadawatha

Your Children May be write well, may be weak, may be pass, may be disqualified , Dont Worry . Dont blame him/her.



This exam will not decide his or her future or life.