Grade 5 Exam Island Best Results

Grade 5 Scholarship Exam Results released now (October 4) for Examinations Department website www.doenets.lk and www.results.exams.gov.lk

Department of Examinations website for online results www.doenets.lk and www.results.exams.gov.lk

If Web sites are slow due to Heavy Web Traffic. Get Your Results  via SMS.

Get Results by sms.

Type EXAMS <SPACE> INDEX NO: and send to

Dialog   7777
Mobitel  8884
Etisalat  3926
Airtel     7545


Hutch    8888


Island Best Results

1st - 198 Marks - Dinuka Krishan Kumar - Harischandra MV - Negombo  
2nd - 197 Marks - Indumini Jayarathne - Welipillewa KV - Ganemulla
2nd - 197 Marks - Sanjana Nayanajith - Thulhiriya KV - Thulhiriya
3rd  - 196 Marks - Sahas Dharmarathne - Kirillawala KV - Kadawatha

Your Children May be write well, may be weak, may be pass, may be disqualified, Dont Worry. Dont blame him/her. 

This exam will not decide his or her future or life.
Give courage to him/her, give a small gift to him/her to courage for future studies.

We wish all students Good Luck for Future Studies! 


Here 2017 District cut off marks for the grade 5 scholarship examination.
 Districts
Sinhala Medium Tamil Medium 
01Colombo164156
02Gampaha 164156
03Kalutara164156
04Kandy164156
05Matale164156
06Nuwara-Eliya158154
07Galle164156
08Matara164156
09 Hambantota162152
10Jaffna-155
11Killinochchi-154
12Mannar158153
13Vavuniya161154
14Mullaitivu160154
15

Batticaloa

-154
16Ampara159154
17Trincomalee158152
18Kurunagala164156
19Puttalam160152
20Anuradhapura160153
21Polonnaruwa160151
22Badulla160153
23Monaragala158151
24Ratnapura162154
25Kegalle164156



------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Year
Students
Sat
Exam Centres
Exam Date
Results Released
Dates

2010
313,450
2744
August 22
September 22
31

2011
321,427
2772
August 21
September 15
25

2012
318,416
2803
August 26
September 25
30

2013
329,725
2386
August 25
October 1
37

2014
334,600
2870
August 17
September 28
41
2015
340,926
2907
August 23
October 7
45
2016
350,701
2959
August 21
October 4
44
2017
356,728
3014
August 20
October 4
45
2018
360,000*
About 3020*
August 19*
October 5*
45*
* Forecast

