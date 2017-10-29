Sri Lanka Govt decide SAITM Campus to be Abolished !

The Sri Lanka government short while ago decided to abolish Malabe SAITM Campus medical faculty which is owned by Dr. Neville Fernando and convert it to a non-profitable institute. The new institution will be under the Higher Education Ministry & University Grant Commission UGC.



Though government proposed & implemented several solutions during past months to solve SAITM Campus ( සයිටම් ) issue, nothing worked properly. GMOA & Students union are not satisfied with the given solution & said they will communicate their decision coming few days. Currently IUSF "Anthare" convener has been remanded.



Presidential Committee appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena to solve the problems says that SAITM should be abolished.The statement says that this shall be done in a manner legally acceptable to the current shareholders, lending institutions and new entities interested in taking over all operations and management of SAITM on a not-for-profit basis. The profit-oriented entity owned and managed by Dr. Neville Fernando and family would cease to exist.



Controversial private medical campus’s saga has become a burning issue in Sri Lanka.

Government medical University students are boycotting lecturers since February this year. Other university Students, unions, doctors, civil groups & parents of government medial universities are continuously launching protests and strikes. About 200 government medical students' parents are ready to launch fast unto death campaign if failed to solve SAITM problem.

Buddhist monk leaders also requested from government to solve SAITM issue. Several powerful Ministers in the government continue to pressure. As situation getting worse, Last week President Maithripala Sirisena promised a final decision over SAITM campus coming few days. Now Government taken the final decision. No immediate comment from SAITM Campus.



Recently Sri Lanka government Take Over a private medical teaching hospital affiliated to the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine or SAITM Malabe campus – the country’s first private medical college.



More than 6,000 medical undergraduates of state universities across Sri Lanka have been boycotting lectures since a court ruled in February that SAITM is operating legally.









Presidential Committee appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena also proposes that, by an agreement reached by the above parties, the assets liabilities staff and students of SAITM shall be transferred to non-state, not-for-profit institution, making it a degree-awarding entity that will comply with the minimum standards of medical education and training. The committee says that this particular institution needs to be legislated.

The committee says that the new entity shall recognise all students currently enrolled at SAITM who posses the required entry qualifications and opportunity will be provided to these students to continue medical education in the proposed new institutions.

Issues in respect of who have completed their degrees at SAITM should be addressed on the advice of the Sri Lanka Medical Council, based on the determination of the Supreme Court Case.

Arrangements shall be made for the said students to undergo clinical training at recommended government hospitals.

The committee observes that the admission of students to SAITM has been suspended by the letter issued by the Secretary to the Ministry of Higher Education on the 15th of September 2017.

The Committee adds that this suspension will continue.

The committee release goes on to say that the Ministry of Health shall gazette and place before parliament the agreed minimum standards for medical education and training based on the draft submitted by the Sri Lanka Medical council upon conclusion of discussions with the SLMC the Attorney General and other relevant stake holders.

It further notes that it is mandatory to complete this task within one month, from today.





www.lankauniversity-news.com



සයිටම් ආයතනයේ වෛද්‍ය පීඨය සම්බන්ධව උද්ගතව තිබෙන ගැටලුව නිරාකරණය කර ගැනීම උදෙසා ජනාධිපති මෛත‍්‍රීපාල සිරිසේන මැතිතුමා විසින් පත් කළ ජනාධිපති කමිටුව විසින් ඉදිරිපත් කරනු ලබන විසඳුම් ඇතුලත් නිවේදනය පහත සඳහන් වේ.

සයිටම් ආයතනයේ වෛද්‍ය පීඨය (South Asia Institute of Technology and Medicine) සම්බන්ධව උද්ගතව තිබෙන ගැටළුව නිරාකරණය කර ගැනීම උදෙසා පත් කළ ජනාධිපති කමිටුව විසින් රජයේ විශ්ව විද්‍යාලවල වෛද්‍ය පීඨ, පීඨාධිපතිවරුන් ඇතුළුව විවිධ පාර්ශවයන් විසින් සිදු කළ නිර්දේශයන් සැළකිල්ලට ගනිමින් සියලු පාර්ශවකරුවන්ට සාධාරණ වන සහ රජයේ ප‍්‍රතිපත්තියට අනුකූල වන ස්ථිර විසඳුමක් ලබාදීම සඳහා පහත යෝජනා ඉදිරිපත් කර ඇත.

මෙම ගැටළුව හේතුවෙන් විශ්වවිද්‍යාලවල අධ්‍යාපන කටයුතු සඳහා මේ වනවිට ඇති වී තිබෙන බාධාවන් ඉවත් කර, නැවතත් සිසුන්ට අධ්‍යාපන කටයුතු සඳහා සහභාගි වීමට අවස්ථා සලසාදීමත්, ප‍්‍රජාතන්ත‍්‍රවාදයට ගරු කරමින් මෙම යෝජිත විසඳුම ක‍්‍රියාත්මක කිරීමට සියලුම පාර්ශවවල සහයෝගය ලබාදීමත් කාලීන අවශ්‍යතාවයකි.

සියලුම පාර්ශවකරුවන්ට සාධාරණ විසඳුමක් යන මූලධර්මය මත පිහිටා පහත ක‍්‍රියාමාර්ග ගැනීම රජය බලාපොරොත්තු වෙයි.

1. සයිටම් ආයතනය (මෙතැන් සිට සයිටම් යනුවෙන් හඳුන්වන්නේ එහි වෛද්‍ය පීඨය වේ) අහෝසි කිරීම. දැනට සිටින කොටස්කරුවන්, ණයදෙන ආයතන සහ ලාභ බලාපොරොත්තුවක් නොමැතිව, සයිටම් වෛද්‍ය පීඨයේ සියලුම මෙහෙයුම් කටයුතු සහ කළමනාකරණය ලබාගැනීමට කැමැත්තක් දක්වන, නව ආයතනය නීත්‍යානුකූලව පිළිගන්නා ආකාරයෙන්, සයිටම් ආයතනයේ පවතින හිමිකාරිත්වය සහ කළමනාකරණ ව්‍යූහය අහෝසි කිරීම සිදුවේ. මෙහිදී, වෛද්‍ය නෙවිල් ප‍්‍රනාන්දු මහතා සහ එම පවුල හිමිකාරිත්වය දරමින් කළමනාකරණය කරන ලාභ පදනම් කරගත් ආයතනය අහෝසි වෙනු ඇත.

2. මෙම පාර්ශවකරුවන් අතර ඇතිකර ගන්නා ගිවිසුමක් මගින් සයිටම් ආයතනයේ වත්කම්, වගකීම්, කාර්ය මණ්ඩලය සහ සිසුන් වෛද්‍ය අධ්‍යාපනය සහ පුහුණුව සම්බන්ධයෙන් වන අවම ප‍්‍රමිතීන්ට අනුකූලව (නිතිගත කළයුතුව ඇත) ස්ථාපිත කරන වෛද්‍ය උපාධි ප‍්‍රදානය කරන යෝජිත නව, රාජ්‍ය නොවන සහ ලාභ නොලබන (වියදම ඉක්මවන අතිරික්ත ආදායමක් ලැබෙන විට එය කොටස්කරුවන් අතර නොබෙදා ආයතනයේ සංවර්ධන කටයුතු හෝ පර්යේෂණ කටයුතු හෝ ශිෂ්‍යත්ව ලබාදීම සඳහා යොදවන) ආයතනයකට පැවරිය යුතුවේ.

3. මෙම අරමුණ වෙනුවෙන් යෝජිත ලාභ නොලබන ආයතනය ස්ථාපිත කිරීම සඳහා දැනටමත් ස්ථාපනය කර ඇති රාජ්‍ය නොවන, ලාභ නොලබන පාර්ශව කිහිපයක් සමග රජය මූලික සාකච්ඡා සිදුකර ඇත. මේ සම්බන්ධයෙන් කැමැත්තක් දක්වන පාර්ශවකරුවන් සමඟ ඉතාමත් ඉක්මනින්ම දීර්ඝ වශයෙන් සාකච්ඡා ආරම්භ කරනු ඇත.

4. අවශ්‍ය ඇතුළත්වීමේ සුදුසුකම් සපුරන, මේ වනවිට සයිටම් ආයතනය විසින් බඳවාගෙන සිටින සියලුම සිසුන් නව ආයතනය විසින් පිළිගත යුතුය. ස්ථාපිත කරන යෝජිත නව ආයතනය තුළ මෙම සිසුන්ට වෛද්‍ය අධ්‍යාපනය ලබාගැනීමේ අවස්ථාව හිමිවේ.

5. සයිටම් ආයතනයේ උපාධිය අවසන් කර තිබෙන සිසුන් මුහුණ දී තිබෙන ගැටළු, ඒ සම්බන්ධයෙන් වන ශ්‍රේෂ්ඨාධිකරණ නීති කෘත්‍යයේ තීන්දුව පදනම් කර ගනිමින්, ශ‍්‍රී ලංකා වෛද්‍ය සභාවේ උපදේශනය මත විසඳීමට කටයුතු කළ යුතුය. සයිටම් ආයතනයේ උපාධිය දැනටමත් අවසන් කර තිබෙන සිසුන්ට නිර්දේශ කරන රජයේ රෝහල්වල සායනික පුහුණුව සඳහා අවස්ථාව ලබාදෙනු ඇත.

6. උසස් අධ්‍යාපන අමාත්‍යාංශයේ ලේකම්වරයා විසින් 2017 සැප්තැම්බර් 15 වනදා නිකුත් කළ ලිපිය මගින් සයිටම් ආයතනයට අලුතින් වෛද්‍ය සිසුන් බඳවා ගැනීම අත්හිටුවා තිබේ. මෙම අත්හිටුවීම දිගටම ක‍්‍රියාත්මක කරනු ඇත. මේ අනුව, මින් පසුව සියලුම නව බඳවා ගැනීම් සිදු කළයුතු වන්නේ වෛද්‍ය අධ්‍යාපනය සහ පුහුණුව සම්බන්ධයෙන් වන අවම ප‍්‍රමිතීන්ට අනුකූලව (නිතිගත කළයුතුව ඇත) ස්ථාපිත කරන යෝජිත නව ආයතනය (ඉහත අංක 02 හි සඳහන්) සඳහා පමණි. අඩු ආදායම්ලාභී පවුල්වල සුදුසුකම් සපුරන සිසුන්ට පන්ති ගාස්තු වෙනුවෙන් වැය වන පිරිවැය පියවා ගැනීමට මූල්‍ය ආයතනය සහ සහනදායී ශිෂ්‍ය ණය යෝජනා ක‍්‍රම මගින් සිදු කළ හැකි සියලුම සහයෝගය රජය විසින් ලබාදෙනු ඇත.

7. නව ආයතනයේ හිමිකාරිත්වය හෝ කළමනාකරණය සඳහා සයිටම් ආයතනයේ වර්තමාන කොටස්කරුවන් සම්බන්ධ නොවිය යුතුය. මේ සම්බන්ධයෙන් වෛද්‍ය නෙවිල් ප‍්‍රනාන්දු මහතා සහ එම පවුල දක්වන සහයෝගය ඉතාමත් වැදගත් වෙයි.

8. ශ‍්‍රී ලංකා වෛද්‍ය සභාව, නීතිපතිවරයා සහ අනිකුත් අදාළ පාර්ශවකරුවන් අතර පැවති සාකච්ඡාවල නිගමනයන් මත ශ‍්‍රී ලංකා වෛද්‍ය සභාව විසින් යොමු කළ කෙටුම්පතට අනුව වෛද්‍ය අධ්‍යාපනය සහ පුහුණුව සම්බන්ධයෙන් වන අවම ප‍්‍රමිතීන් සෞඛ්‍ය අමාත්‍යාංශය විසින් ගැසට් කරනු ඇති අතර, ඒවා පාර්ලිමේන්තුවට ඉදිරිපත් කරනු ඇත. මෙමය අද සිට අනිවාර්යයෙන්ම මාසයක් තුළදී අවසන් කළයුතු වෙයි.

පහත අනුපිළිවෙලට ඉහත සඳහන් කටයුතු සිදුවිය යුතුවේ.

(i) එකඟ වූ වෛද්‍ය අධ්‍යාපනය සහ පුහුණුව සම්බන්ධයෙන් වන අවම ප‍්‍රමිතීන් සෞඛ්‍ය අමාත්‍යාංශය මගින් ගැසට් කිරීම සහ පාර්ලිමේන්තුවට ඉදිරිපත් කිරීම.

(ii) යෝජිත ලාභ නොලබන ආයතනයට වත්කම්, වගකීම්, කාර්ය මණ්ඩලය සහ සිසුන් පැවරීම සඳහා සයිටම්, තෝරාගත් පාර්ශවය සහ ණයදෙන ආයතන ගිවිසුමකට පැමිණීම.

(iii) උසස් අධ්‍යාපන අමාත්‍යාංශයේ සහ විශ්ව විද්‍යාල ප‍්‍රතිපාදන කොමිසමේ අධීක්ෂණය යටතේ නව ආයතනය පිහිටුවීම.

(iv) සයිටම් ආයතනය අහෝසි කිරීම: සයිටම් ආයතනය සතු වත්කම්, වගකීම්, කාර්යමණ්ඩලය සහ සිසුන් නව ආයතනයට පැවරීම.

(v) වෛද්‍ය උපාධි ප‍්‍රදානය කරන නව, ලාභ නොලබන ආයතනය ආරම්භ කිරීම.





ඉහත සඳහන් කළ ක‍්‍රියාමාර්ග ක‍්‍රියාත්මක කිරීම සම්බන්ධීකරණය කිරිම සඳහා ඉහළ මට්ටමේ නිලධාරීන්ගෙන් යුතු කමිටුවක් වහාම පත් කිරීමට බලාපොරොත්තු වේ. මෙම සමස්ත ක‍්‍රියාවලිය 2017 දෙසැම්බර් 31 වනදා වනවිට අනිවාර්යයෙන්ම සම්පූර්ණ කළ යුතුය.