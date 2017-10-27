VidyaPeeta Teacher Vacancy Gazette Release next week (National College of Education)

2015 අ.පො.ස(උ.පෙළ) ප්‍රතිඵල මත ජාතික අධ්‍යාපන විද්‍යාපීඨ වලට ශික්ෂණ ලාභීන් බඳවා ගැනීම - 2017



2017 National College of Education ජාතික අධ්යාපන විද්යාපීඨ "VidyaPeeta" Gazette to Released next week (November Month).

Students who sat 2015 A/L Exam can apply.



VidyaPeeta Gazette including relevant details and draft Application Form will be available after it gazette on Newspapers ( Dinamina Newspaper & Thinakaran ). Hence read Government Gazette regularly .



National College of Education ජාතික අධ්යාපන විද්යාපීඨ



www.nie.lk > >>> > National Institute of Education Web Site-www.nie.lk

NIE Telephone number - 011-7601601



Education Ministry Web Site - www.moe.gov.lk > >>> >

Education Ministry Hot Line Call 1988



Education Ministry Tel : 011-2785141 to 011-2785150





How to select trainees to the National Colleges of Education Sri Lanka?





As per the requirement in the educational system, annual enrollment of trainees to the National Colleges of Education will be done through Government Gazette notification.

On receiving the applications, number of entrants will be decided according to based on the application receive. Eligibility to follow each subject/field will be notified in t he Government Gazette.

Trainees will be enrolled according to their 'Z' scores obtained at the GCE/AL to all subjects except English, ICT and Physical Education.





For English and ICT, applicants eligible with GCE/OL and GCE/AL, should have been appeared to the tendency test held by the Department of Examinations. They will be admitted according to the scores that they obtained at this tendency test.