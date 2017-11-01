VCs request all medical students to attend lectures soon.





All Vice Chancellors VCs have requested all Medical Students to engage in their academic activities with immediate effect issuing a media release.

It further says that Government’s Proposals presented to resolve the SAITM issue “can be accepted as a positive and constructive series of proposals”.

The impact on Sri Lanka’s health sector was nothing short of being ‘harmful’ after students decided to protest their academic work in state medical faculties during the past few months.

This string of action and recent developments are what made the vice Chancellors issue a media release, requesting all students to return to their respective.





6,000 state medical university students have been boycotting lectures since February 2017.





