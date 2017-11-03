VidyaPeeta Gazette Released - Closing date November 24

2017 National College of Education ජාතික අධ්යාපන විද්යාපීඨ "VidyaPeeta" Gazette Released November 3. Closing date is November 24. Read the Gazette carefully and apply via Registered Post before the deadline.





2015 අ.පො.ස(උ.පෙළ) ප්‍රතිඵල මත ජාතික අධ්‍යාපන විද්‍යාපීඨ වලට ශික්ෂණ ලාභීන් බඳවා ගැනීම - 2017



Students who sat 2015 A/L Exam can apply. Government hope to increase the teachers intake from this year. Students should be less than 25 years old and unmarried Sri Lankan citizen.



VidyaPeeta Gazette including relevant details and draft Application Form will be available after it gazette on Newspapers ( Dinamina Newspaper & Thinakaran ). Hence read Government Gazette regularly .



National College of Education ජාතික අධ්යාපන විද්යාපීඨ



www.nie.lk > >>> > National Institute of Education Web Site-www.nie.lk

NIE Telephone number - 011-7601601



Education Ministry Web Site - www.moe.gov.lk > >>> >

Education Ministry Hot Line Call 1988



Education Ministry Tel : 011-2785141 to 011-2785150





National College of Education ජාතික අධ්යාපන විද්යාපීඨ "VidyaPeeta" Gazette to be Released 3rd November 2017. VidyaPeeta Details and draft Application Form will be released with Dinamina & Thinakaran Newspaper.



Government Gazette Online Here



How to select trainees to the National Colleges of Education Sri Lanka?





As per the requirement in the educational system, annual enrollment of trainees to the National Colleges of Education will be done through Government Gazette notification.

On receiving the applications, number of entrants will be decided according to based on the application receive. Eligibility to follow each subject/field will be notified in t he Government Gazette.

Trainees will be enrolled according to their 'Z' scores obtained at the GCE/AL to all subjects except English, ICT and Physical Education.





For English and ICT, applicants eligible with GCE/OL and GCE/AL, should have been appeared to the tendency test held by the Department of Examinations. They will be admitted according to the scores that they obtained at this tendency test.

Regarding to the Physical Education, applicants eligible with GCE/OL and GCE/AL will be admitted giving priority to their scores obtained for talents in sports. Schedule of sports and scores considering to grant such scores will be notified in the Government Gazette.

