A/L Exam Results Released via www.doenets.lk or www.exams.gov.lk

2017 G.C.E Advanced Level (2017 GCE A/L Exam - උසස් පෙළ ප්රතිඵල Aposa Usaspela Prathipala) Results released via www.doenets.lk or www.exams.gov.lk - Examination Department.
You May Be Pass, May be Fail. You may be qualified for University, You may be Not, But You Can Change Your Future. There are so many ways. Be Strong, Select your path !!
Use below websites or check via SMS.
1 - Exam Results Click HereHigher education Ministry sources says that the students who are qualified for the 2018 University Academic year based on 2017 A/L results will be admitted before the end of 2018.
2 - Exam Results Click Here
3 - Exam Results Click Here
Get your Exams Result from Mobile Phone via SMS
Type EXAMS Space Exam Number Send to 7777 from Dialog Mobile
Ex: EXAMS 24300XXX
කෙටි පණිවුඩය යෑවිය යුතු ආකාරය වන්නේ EXAMS (හිස්තැනක්) විභාග අංකය 7777 ට "SEND" කිරීමය.
EXAMS <Exam Number> and send to 7777 from your Dialog Mobile
EXAMS
<Exam Number> and send to 8884 from your Mobitel Mobile
EXAMS
<Exam Number> and Send to 7545 from your Airtel Mobile
EXAMS
<Exam Number> and Send to 8888 from your Hutch Mobile
University Entrance process will be as follows.
1. First re-scrutinized A/Level results 2017 should be released.
2. Then University Hand Book will be issued.
3. After issuing the Hand Book students should be fill it and send to UGC.
4. Based on students’ desired course students have to apply for Aptitude Tests after publishing on national newspapers.
5. After that students have to sit for Aptitude Tests depend on their selected courses. Then aptitude test results will released by relevant universities.
6. Z score cut off marks will be released with selected degree course.
7. Finally University Registration!
