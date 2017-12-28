A/L Exam Results Released via www.doenets.lk or www.exams.gov.lk

2017 G.C.E Advanced Level (2017 GCE A/L Exam -

උසස් පෙළ ප්‍රතිඵල

Aposa Usaspela Prathipala) Results released via

or

- Examination Department.



You May Be Pass, May be Fail. You may be qualified for University, You may be Not, But You Can Change Your Future. There are so many ways. Be Strong, Select your path !!



Use below websites or check via SMS.





1 - Exam Results

2 - Exam Results

3 - Exam Results



Get your Exams Result from Mobile Phone via SMS

Type EXAMS Space Exam Number Send to 7777 from Dialog Mobile

Ex: EXAMS 24300XXX



කෙටි පණිවුඩය යෑවිය යුතු ආකාරය වන්නේ EXAMS ( හිස් ‌ තැනක් ‌) විභාග අංකය 7777 ට " SEND" කිරීමය .

EXAMS <Exam Number> and send to 7777 from your Dialog Mobile

EXAMS <Exam Number> and send to 8884 from your Mobitel Mobile

EXAMS <Exam Number> and Send to 7545 from your Airtel Mobile

EXAMS <Exam Number> and Send to 8888 from your Hutch Mobile

University Entrance process will be as follows.

1. First re-scrutinized A/Level results 2017 should be released. 2. Then University Hand Book will be issued. 3. After issuing the Hand Book students should be fill it and send to UGC. 4. Based on students’ desired course students have to apply for Aptitude Tests after publishing on national newspapers. 5. After that students have to sit for Aptitude Tests depend on their selected courses. Then aptitude test results will released by relevant universities. 6. Z score cut off marks will be released with selected degree course. 7. Finally University Registration!



Higher education Ministry sources says that the students who are qualified for the 2018 University Academic year based on 2017 A/L results will be admitted before the end of 2018.

