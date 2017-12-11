O/L Exam starts December 12-21 ! Good Luck students !

Sri Lanka 2017 GCE (Ordinary Level - අ.පො.ස. සාමාන්‍ය පෙළ විභාගය Samanya Pela ) examination O/L Exam to be held from December 12 to 21.

Relevant scheduled & Time Table for the 2017 O/L examination released to

Sri Lanka Examination Department official website.





G.C.E. (O/L) examination will commence on December 12, Tuesday and will be continued until 21st December. Education Ministry said that the examination will start at 8.30 a.m. and all the candidates should be present at the Exam Centers by 8. a.m.

The candidates should bring with them "Admission paper" and a valid "Identity Card".