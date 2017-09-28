O/L Exam Time Table released Sri Lanka Exam Department website www.doenets.lk

Sri Lanka 2017 GCE (Ordinary Level - අ.පො.ස. සාමාන්‍ය පෙළ විභාගය Samanya Pela ) examination O/L Exam to be held from December 12 to 21.

Relevant scheduled & Time Table for the 2017 O/L examination released to www.doenets.lk Sri Lanka Examination Department official website.





The GCE Ordinary Level Examination will commence December 12 at about 5600 examination centers islandwide. The Commissioner General of Examinations says most number of students in history is expected to sit for the exam this time. Nearly 700,000 students are sitting for the exam.









ww.lankauniversity-news.com