Sunday, January 20, 2019

2019 Vidya Peeta Gazette Release January 25 to admit students for National College of Education

Much awaited Gazette notification to admit students for National College of Education (VidyaPeeta) based on 2016 and 2017 A/L exams will be released January 25. Students who sat 2016 and 2017 A/L Exam can apply. Government hope to admit 8000 students. 

2016 , 2017 අ. පො. ස. (උ.පෙළ) ප්‍රතිඵල මත 2019 වර්ෂය සඳහා දිවයින පුරා පිහිටි ජාතික අධ්‍යාපන විද්‍යාපීඨ සඳහා ශික්ෂණලාභීන් 8000 දෙනකු බඳවා ගැනීම.

 VidyaPeeta Gazette including relevant details and draft Application Form will be available after it gazette on January 25 on Newspapers (Dinamina Newspaper & Thinakaran). Hence read Government Gazette regularly.

Government Gazette Online Here

Admission to National College of Education (VidyaPeeta) ජාතික අධ්යාපන විද්යාපීඨ based on 2016 and 2017 A/L exam will be starts May month 2019.
More Info - Education Ministry Web Site - www.moe.gov.lk >>>>

National College of Education ජාතික අධ්යාපන විද්යාපීඨ

National Institute of Education Web Site- www.nie.lk  >>>>>
NIE Telephone number -  011-7601601

Education Ministry Web Site - www.moe.gov.lk >>>>
Education Ministry Hot Line Call 1988


Education Ministry  Tel :  011-2785141 to 011-2785150 

