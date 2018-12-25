2018 GCE A/L Exam Results release tonight via www.doenets.lk

Click Here

You May Be Pass, May be Fail. You may be qualified for University, You may be Not, But You Can Change Your Future. There are so many ways. Be Strong, Select your path !!





University Entrance process will be as follows.





1. First re-scrutinized A/Level results 2018 should be released.

2. Then University Hand Book will be issued.

3. After issuing the Hand Book students should be fill it and send to UGC.

4. Based on students’ desired course students have to apply for Aptitude Tests after publishing on national newspapers.

5. After that students have to sit for Aptitude Tests depend on their selected courses. Then aptitude test results will released by relevant universities.

6. Z score cut off marks will be released with selected degree course.

7. Finally University Registration!



