2018 GCE A/L Exam Results release tonight via www.doenets.lk

Updated - Results Release tonight via www.doenets.lk or www.exams.gov.lk
Examination Commissioner says Results Will release before December 30.
Most anticipated 2018 G.C.E Advanced Level (2018 GCE A/L Exam - උසස් පෙළ ප්රතිඵල Aposa Usaspela Prathipala) Results will release before today midnight, Examination Department sources .
Earlier sources say it will release December 28 via www.doenets.lk or www.exams.gov.lk.
Examination Commissioner has NOT yet confirmed the exact releasing time.
Use below websites or check via SMS.
Get your Exams Result from Mobile Phone via SMS
Get your Exams Result from Mobile Phone via SMS
Type EXAMS Space Exam Number Send to 7777 from Dialog Mobile
Ex: EXAMS 24300XXX
කෙටි පණිවුඩය යෑවිය යුතු ආකාරය වන්නේ EXAMS (හිස්තැනක්) විභාග අංකය 7777 ට "SEND" කිරීමය.
EXAMS <Exam Number> and send to 7777 from your Dialog Mobile
EXAMS
<Exam Number> and send to 8884 from your Mobitel Mobile
EXAMS
<Exam Number> and Send to 7545 from your Airtel Mobile
EXAMS
<Exam Number> and Send to 8888 from your Hutch Mobile
University Entrance process will be as follows.
- A/L Results release
- University Hand Book release
- Buy University handbook & read it carefully
- Online Registration & Send print out via post to UGC
- Based on students’ desired course students have to apply for Aptitude tests after publishing on national newspapers.
- Sit for Aptitude Tests depend on their selected courses. Then aptitude test results will released by relevant universities.
- Re-scrutinized / Re- correction A/Level results release.
- Z score cut off marks will be release
- University Registration via online
- Students will receive selected Course & University
"Lanka University News" has extracted last 9 years A/L Exam results released dates and forecast it will Release on December End.
|
Year
|
Results Released Date
|
2018
|
31 December 2017 **
|
2017
|
28 December 2017
|
2016
|
07 January 2017
|
2015
|
03 January 2016
|
2014
|
27 December 2014
|
2013
|
20 December 2013
|
2012
|
30 January 2013
|
2011
|
25 December 2011
|
2010
|
07 December 2010
|
2009
|
26 November 2009
|
2008
|
02 January 2009
**forecast data
Candidates can check their results online from the department’s Official website www.doenets.lk or www.exams.gov.lk
You May Be Pass, May be Fail. You may be qualified for University, You may be Not, But You Can Change Your Future. There are so many ways. Be Strong, Select your path !!
Higher education Ministry sources says that the students who are qualified for the 2019 University Academic year based on 2018 A/L results will be admitted before the end of 2019.