Tuesday, December 25, 2018

2018 GCE A/L Exam Results release tonight via www.doenets.lk

2018 GCE A/L Exam Results release December 27Updated - Results Release tonight via www.doenets.lk or www.exams.gov.lk

 Examination Commissioner says Results Will release before December 30.

Most anticipated 2018 G.C.E Advanced Level (2018 GCE A/L Exam - උසස් පෙළ ප්‍රතිඵල Aposa Usaspela Prathipala) Results will release before today midnight, Examination Department sources .
Earlier sources say it will release December 28 via www.doenets.lk or www.exams.gov.lk

Examination Commissioner has NOT yet confirmed the exact releasing time.
Use below websites or check via SMS.


1 - Exam Results Click Here
Get your Exams Result from Mobile Phone via SMS

Type EXAMS Space Exam Number Send to 7777 from Dialog Mobile

Ex: EXAMS 24300XXX

කෙටි පණිවුඩය යෑවිය යුතු ආකාරය වන්නේ EXAMS (හිස්තැනක්‌) විභාග අංකය 7777  "SEND" කිරීමය.

EXAMS <Exam Number> and send to 7777 from your Dialog Mobile

EXAMS <Exam Number> and send to 8884 from your Mobitel Mobile

EXAMS  <Exam Number> and Send to 7545 from your Airtel Mobile

EXAMS  <Exam Number> and Send to 8888  from your Hutch Mobile
University Entrance process will be as follows. 


  1. A/L Results release
  2. University Hand Book release
  3. Buy University handbook & read it carefully
  4. Online Registration & Send print out via post to UGC
  5. Based on students’ desired course students have to apply for Aptitude tests after publishing on national newspapers. 
  6. Sit for Aptitude Tests depend on their selected courses. Then aptitude test results will released by relevant universities.
  7. Re-scrutinized / Re- correction A/Level results release. 
  8. Z score cut off marks will be release
  9. University Registration via online
  10. Students will receive selected Course & University

"Lanka University News" has extracted last 9 years A/L Exam results released dates and forecast it will Release on December End.


Year

Results Released Date
2018
31 December 2017 **
2017
28 December 2017 
2016
07 January 2017
2015
03 January 2016
2014
27 December 2014
2013
20 December 2013
2012
30 January 2013
2011
25 December 2011
2010
07 December 2010
2009
26 November 2009
2008
02 January 2009


**forecast data

Candidates can check their results online from the department’s Official website www.doenets.lk or www.exams.gov.lk


Use below website www.exams.gov.lk or check via SMS.

Exam Results Click Here


Click Here www.doenets.lk
You May Be Pass, May be Fail. You may be qualified for University, You may be Not, But You Can Change Your Future. There are so many ways. Be Strong, Select your path !! 


Higher education Ministry sources says that the students who are qualified for the 2019 University Academic year based on 2018 A/L results will be admitted before the end of 2019.

