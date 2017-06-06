University Z Score Cut Off Marks released to www.ugc.ac.lk

University Z Score Cut Off Marks to released to www.ugc.ac.lk



Sri Lanka University Grants Commission UGC says cut-off marks for entrance to university for the academic year 2016-2017 released. විශ්ව විද්යාල ප්රවේශ ඉසඩ් ලකුණු විශ්ව විද්‍යාල ප්‍ර‍වේශය සදහා කඩයිම් ලකුණු නිකුත් කිරීම Minimum Z-scores for selection to courses of study of universities in respect of each district and detailed information of course selection based on the GCE (A/L) Examination in 2016 can be accessed through the following modes;



1. Websites

www.ugc.ac.lk

www.selection.ugc.ac.lk



2. Call 1919 (Government Information Centre)



3. SMS to 1919

Format: ugc <space> Index Number -> send to 1919

Example: ugc 2223322 ->send to 1919



4. Call UGC – 0112695301, 0112695302, 0112692357, 0112675854

Z Score Released! No Leadership Training ! Campus Starts October!

Admission Letter Soon !

If any problem- Send an Appeal to UGC !



Sri Lanka Higher Education Ministry sources says that the students who are qualified for the 2017 University Academic year based on 2016 A/L results will be admitted to campuses before the end of 2017.





About 26,500 students will be enrolled for this academic year. 50 additional Medical students will enroll for medical faculties in comparison to last year. Several new subject streams to be introduce this year.



The letter ( Admission Letter ) mentioning your selected university & degree course and registration dates will be sent UGC in future.





Here is the 2017 z score pdf files.

English - Click





Z score cut off marks of Past years can be obtained from www.ugc.ac.lk web Site or www.selection.ugc.ac.lk





Students those who have issues and problems with University Entrance, can get further details using below mentioned HOT LINES & Telephone numbers.





Students - Call 011-2695301,011-2695302, 011-2692357 or 011-2678731 & Get Experts' Advises to Higher Education & University related Issues.





Don’t hesitate to call UGC or Higher Education Ministry to get detail as they are very friendly and helpful. Students can get expert advice and can solve your all academic problems.





UGC asked students to read newspapers regularly to know about Aptitude Test and exam details.





Sri Lanka University Grant Commission UGC will soon start to send University Admission Letters which mention your selected university, degree course and registration dates. Those who have qualified to enter universities based on issued Z-Score cut off marks will get the letter in future.

UGC will admit students to universities under Special Admission. Under that UGC will intake students under several categories, Blind, Differently abled students,Sports,Music & talented students, Teachers, Armed Forces members, foreign students & Additional Intake.

Students those who have marginal z-score Cut Off Marks will get registration letters depend on the availability under Additional Intake (Boat -Bottu).





Academic activities of Medical & Engineering faculties will start 2017 October/November . According to the reliable sources other faculties(Management, Science, Arts, Technology) will start within 2017 December to February 2018 period.





Appeal Closing date for 2016/2017 Academic Year student’s is July 5

Also students those who have problems with Z score and Degree changes should send an Appeal to the UGC in written.

Students should forward a written appeal to the UGC along with the documentary evidence in support of the appeal.

A photocopy of the appeal application form in the UGC admission handbook could be used as the appeal format.



Appeal should be forwarded to the UGC within 4 weeks from the date of publishing the Cut-off points. (2016/2017 Academic Year student’s dead line is July 5)









University Entrance process will be as follows.









First re-scrutinized A/Level results 2016 should be released. Then University Hand Book will be issued. After issuing the Hand Book students should be fill it and send to UGC. Based on students’ desired course students have to apply for Aptitude tests after publishing on national newspapers. After that students have to sit for Aptitude Tests depend on their selected courses. Then aptitude test results will released by relevant universities. Z score cut off marks will be released with selected degree course. Finally University Registration!





After University Admission Letters, students will receive Campus Registration Forms, Mahapola / Bursary Applications, Hostel Registration forms and Medical Forms.





Contact UGC for more information 011-2695301,011-2695302, 011-2692357 or 011-2678731





University Entrance Application Handbook





Year Re-scrutinized A/Level Results Released 2011 A/L Jun 27, 2012 2012 A/L JUNE 30, 2013 2013 A/L April 23, 2014 2014 A/L May 8th, 2015 2015 A/L May 7th, 2016 2016 A/L January 2, 2017 2017 A/L ***

* forecast data





Re Correction / Re-scrutinized A/Level Results





Year Re-scrutinized A/Level Results Released 2011 A/L Jun 27, 2012 2012 A/L Jun 19, 2013 2013 A/L April 26, 2014 2014 A/L May 21, 2015 2015 A/L April 23, 2016 2016 A/L April 29, 2017 2017 A/L ***





* forecast data



Z Score Cut off Marks





Year Cut Off Marks Released 2010 A/L May 27, 2011 2011 A/L December 28, 2012 2012 A/L November 9, 2013 2013 A/L September 6, 2014 2014 A/L October 6, 2015 2015 A/L September 20, 2016 2016 A/L June 6, 2017 2017 A/L ***

* forecast data









What can we do till campus Starts



As students have ample / Free time to admit universities, you can follow some Diploma / Certificate courses relevant to your Degree or Course.





Students can follow English & Computer Courses or any other courses mentioned here C lick

Part time job. Also you can earn some money by doing a



University Entrance & Admission





Senior Assistant Secretary



(Academic Affairs) Mrs. WMCP Godage 011 2692517 011 2691678 Senior Assistant Secretary



(University Admissions) Mrs. SN Palangasinghe 011 2692978 011 2691678 Senior Assistant Secretary



(Academic Affairs) Mrs. CJ Wijesinghe 011 2698180 Assistant Secretary Mrs. GMNS Ranaweera 011 2678731 Assistant Secretary Mrs. SAK Wijewardena

011 2693225 011 2692517









UGC Contact Details





Telephone Local: 011 2-695301 , 0112-695302 , 0112-692357





Tel Foreign: +94 11 2695301 , +94 11 2695302 Fax : 0112-688045 +94 11 2688045 E-mail : admission@ugc.ac.lk iua@ugc.ac.lk Web: http://www.ugc.ac.lk/ Address: University Grants Commission, Ward Place, Colombo 07.

Sri Lanka.









Higher Education Ministry Contact Details









Telephone Local: 011-2694486 011-2697133 / 2697721/ 2691378





Tel Foreign: ++94 112694486 or ++94 112697133 Fax : 011 2697239 ++94 11 2697239 E-mail : mohe@mohe.gov.lk Web: http://www.mohe.gov.lk/ Address: Ministry of Higher Education

No: 18,

Ward Place,

Colombo 7

Sri Lanka.







Here is the 2015 z score pdf files. New Syllabus English - Click

