Final Decision for SAITM Campus Today. Abolish or Not ?

Sri Lanka Government's final decision over controversial Private Medical college Malabe SAITM will be taken Friday October 27. Sources say solution will NOT be included a shutdown or abolishing above SAITM campus.





Though government proposed & implemented several solutions during past months to solve SAITM Campus ( සයිටම් ) issue, nothing worked properly.

Controversial private medical campus’s saga has become a burning issue now in Sri Lanka.

Government medical University students are boycotting lecturers since February this year. Other university Students, unions, doctors, civil groups & parents of government medial universities are continuously launching protests and strikes. About 200 government medical students' parents are ready to launch fast unto death campaign if failed to solve SAITM problem.

Buddhist monk leaders also requested from government to solve SAITM issue. Several powerful Ministers in the government continue to pressure. As situation getting worse, early this week President Maithripala Sirisena promised a final decision over SAITM campus coming few days. Government final decision will be taken Friday October 27 after president back to Sri Lanka from Doha.



Recently Sri Lanka government Take Over a private medical teaching hospital affiliated to the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine or SAITM Malabe campus – the country’s first private medical college.



More than 6,000 medical undergraduates of state universities across Sri Lanka have been boycotting lectures since a court ruled in February that SAITM is operating legally.



Sri Lanka government received the green light to allow private universities after a landmark court judgment 2017 January ruled that the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine or SAITM – the country’s first private medical university – is legally eligible to issue medical degrees.





