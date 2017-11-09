2018 Budget Speech Sri Lanka

Finance and Mass Media Minister Mangala Samaraweera will present Budget 2018 in Parliament at 3 p.m. today.
Live Blogging start 3pm Today
In the macro-economic perspective, the Government’s budgetary proposals for next year are aimed at lowering the Budget-deficit, increasing state revenue and easing the debt burden. This year’s Budget comes ahead of the Local Government polls to be held in January.
The Government has hinted that the Budget will provide more concessions and tax exemptions to Small and Medium Scale Entrepreneurs and many other needy sectors, including exports, agriculture, IT, education and tourism etc. It hopes to achieve its revenue targets without burdening the low and middle income earners.