2017 A/L Exam Results Release December 27- University admission process soon

1. First re-scrutinized A/Level results 2017 should be released.

2. Then University Hand Book will be issued.

3. After issuing the Hand Book students should be fill it and send to UGC.

4. Based on students’ desired course students have to apply for Aptitude Tests after publishing on national newspapers.

5. After that students have to sit for Aptitude Tests depend on their selected courses. Then aptitude test results will released by relevant universities.

6. Z score cut off marks will be released with selected degree course.

7. Finally University Registration!





Higher education Ministry sources says that the students who are qualified for the 2018 University Academic year based on 2017 A/L results will be admitted before the end of 2018.

Contact UGC for more information 011-2695301,011-2695302, 011-2692357 or 011-2678731





Year Re-scrutinized A/Level Results Released 2011 A/L Jun 27, 2012 2012 A/L JUNE 30, 2013 2013 A/L April 23, 2014 2014 A/L May 8th, 2015 2015 A/L May 2016 *

Year Re-scrutinized A/Level Results Released 2011 A/L Jun 27, 2012 2012 A/L Jun 19, 2013 2013 A/L April 26, 2014 2014 A/L May 21, 2015 2015 A/L Jun 2016 *

Year Cut Off Marks Released 2010 A/L May 27, 2011 2011 A/L December 28, 2012 2012 A/L November 9, 2013 2013 A/L September 6, 2014 2014 A/L October 6, 2015 2015 A/L November 2016

