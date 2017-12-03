2017 A/L Exam Results Release December 27- University admission process soon

Most anticipated 2017 G.C.E Advanced Level (2017 GCE A/L Exam - උසස් පෙළ ප්රතිඵල Aposa Usaspela Prathipala) Results will release December 27 via www.doenets.lk or www.exams.gov.lk according Sources based on Examination Department.
Examination Commissioner has NOT yet confirmed the exact releasing date.
"Lanka University News" has extracted last 9 years A/L Exam results released dates and forecast it will Release on December End.
Year
Results Released Date
2017
27 December 2017 **
2016
07 January 2017
2015
03 January 2016
2014
27 December 2014
2013
20 December 2013
2012
30 January 2013
2011
25 December 2011
2010
07 December 2010
2009
26 November 2009
2008
02 January 2009
**forecast data
Candidates can check their results online from the department’s Official website www.doenets.lk or www.exams.gov.lk
Use below website www.exams.gov.lk or check via SMS.
2017 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination held from August 8 to September 4 2017.
Use alternative website www.exams.gov.lk or Use Mobile phone SMS Service to get you results.
Get your Exams Result from Mobile Phone via SMS
Type EXAMS Space Exam Number Send to 7777 from Dialog Mobile
Ex: EXAMS 24300XXX
කෙටි පණිවුඩය යෑවිය යුතු ආකාරය වන්නේ EXAMS (හිස්තැනක්) විභාග අංකය 7777 ට "SEND" කිරීමය.
EXAMS <Exam Number> and send to 7777 from your Dialog Mobile
EXAMS
<Exam Number> and send to 8884 from your Mobitel Mobile
EXAMS
<Exam Number> and Send to 7545 from your Airtel Mobile
EXAMS
<Exam Number> and Send to 8888 from your Hutch Mobile
University Entrance process will be as follows.
1. First re-scrutinized A/Level results 2017 should be released.
2. Then University Hand Book will be issued.
3. After issuing the Hand Book students should be fill it and send to UGC.
4. Based on students’ desired course students have to apply for Aptitude Tests after publishing on national newspapers.
5. After that students have to sit for Aptitude Tests depend on their selected courses. Then aptitude test results will released by relevant universities.
6. Z score cut off marks will be released with selected degree course.
7. Finally University Registration!
Higher education Ministry sources says that the students who are qualified for the 2018 University Academic year based on 2017 A/L results will be admitted before the end of 2018.
Contact UGC for more information 011-2695301,011-2695302, 011-2692357 or 011-2678731
Here we, "Lanka University News" has forecast Re scrutiny, University Handbook issuing, Z score Cut off marks and Leadership Training Dates. Lanka University News will update details as soon as we get the exact information.
University entrance application handbook
Year
Re-scrutinized A/Level Results Released
2011 A/L
Jun 27, 2012
2012 A/L
JUNE 30, 2013
2013 A/L
April 23, 2014
2014 A/L
May 8th, 2015
2015 A/L
May 2016*
*forecast data
Re Correction / Re-scrutinized A/Level Results
Year
Re-scrutinized A/Level Results Released
2011 A/L
Jun 27, 2012
2012 A/L
Jun 19, 2013
2013 A/L
April 26, 2014
2014 A/L
May 21, 2015
2015 A/L
Jun 2016*
*forecast data
Z Score Cut off Marks
Year
Cut Off Marks Released
2010 A/L
May 27, 2011
2011 A/L
December 28, 2012
2012 A/L
November 9, 2013
2013 A/L
September 6, 2014
2014 A/L
October 6, 2015
2015 A/L
November 2016
*forecast data
