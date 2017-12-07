Berkeley Business College in Sri Lanka with University of California

Sri Lanka to set up Business College with University of California Berkeley in Gampaha.





Sri Lanka is to set up an internationally recognized College of Business in collaboration with the University of California, Berkeley in the United States.





The college is to be established in the Gampaha District, north of Colombo.





Cabinet of ministers approved the proposal by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as the Minister of National Policies and Economic Affairs and Higher Education and Highways Minister Lakshman Kiriella and Science, Technology and Research Minister Susil Premajayantha.





University of California, Berkeley has agreed to establish the college in Sri Lanka as a non-profit organization which also provides opportunities to students with economic difficulties, the spokesman said.





