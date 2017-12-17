Popular Schools Cut Off Marks at Grade 5 Scholarship Exam released

Sri Lanka Education Ministry released the Grade Five Scholarship cut off marks for popular schools today. 5 ශ්‍රේණිය /

Full List Below..

Visakha Vidyalaya 189,

Royal College 187,

Dharmaraja, Mahamaya, Maliyadeva Boys 186,

Devi Balika 185,

Ananda 184

The Education Ministry will release the cut-off marks for students who sat the August 2017 Grade Five Scholarship Examination to gain admission to popular schools.

Last year (2016) highest cut-off mark, 184 was for Royal College and Visakha Vidyalaya in Colombo. The second highest, 181 was for Dharmaraja College & Mahamaya Girls' College Kandy, while the marks for Ananda College Colombo and Maliyadeva Boys' College Kurunegala was 180.



The highest cut off mark for mixed schools, 174 was for Dharmapala MV, Pannipitiya and Seevali Central Ratnapura respectively.





Nearly 356,728 candidates sat for the Year / Grade Five scholarship examination (Shishyathwa Wibagaya) at 3014 centers throughout the island August 20. 2018 Grade 5 Scholarship Exam will be held August 19, 2018*( forecast )



