A/L Exam Island Best Results Island First 2nd 3rd

The results of the 2018 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination have been released online by the Examinations Department.





The results can be obtained via the website of the Department of Examination, www.doenets.lk by submitting the examination index number.





Results can also be obtained via SMS using mobile phones with Dialog network. Simply type ‘Exams Index Number’ and send to 7777.





G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination for year 2018 commenced on the 6th of August, with 327,469 candidates sitting for the exam at 2268 exam centers island-wide.





"Lanka University News" wish All Students, All the Very Best and Have a Bright Future !





Bio Science





1. Kalani Samuda Rajapaksa - Ratnawali Balika Vidyalaya, Gampaha





2. Ravindu Ilangamage - D.S Senanayake College, Colombo





3. M.R.M.Hakim Karim – Zahira College, Matale













Physical Science





1. Chathuni Wijegunawardana – Visakha Vidyalaya, Colombo

2. Chamindu Liyanage – Richmond College, Galle

3. Thevindu Wijesekara- Royal College, Colombo









Commerce





1. Kasun Induranga - Maliyadeva Boys College , Kurunegala





2. Uchini Ayathma - Rathnawali Girls School, Gampaha





3. Malithi Jayarathna – Musaeus College, Colombo













Arts





1. Damya De Alwis – Lyceum College, Panadura





2. Sithmi Nimashi - Maliyadeva Girls College, Kurunegala





3. Ishani Umesha - Mahamaya Balika, Kandy













Engineering Technology





1. Pamuditha Yasas – Ananda College, Colombo





2. Tharindu Heshan - Ananda College, Colombo





3. Seshan Rangana - Mahasen National School - Nikaweratiya













Bio Systems Technology





1. Sanduni Piyumasha - Narandeniya Central, Kamburupitiya





2. Reesha Mohamed - Samanthurai Muslim Central, Samanthurai



