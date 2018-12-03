2018 GCE O/L Exam begins. Cheating incidents report, several arrested

O/L Exam cheating incidents reported island-wide. Police arrested 5 persons over exam cheating incidents during yesterday maths paper.

Two arrested in Thihagoda, Two arrested in Thanamalwila, One arrested in Kalmunai.



Last week, O/L private candidate arrested with a mobile phone used for exam cheating inside exam center in Balangoda. Later Female tuition teacher, helped to O/L private candidate by SMS texting answers for the English paper, arrested.

Examination Department says, If found O/L Exam cheating, ban from sitting exams for 5 years.



Sri Lanka ,2018 GCE (Ordinary Level - අ.පො.ස. සාමාන්‍ය පෙළ විභාගය Samanya Pela) examination O/L Exam to be held from December 3 to 12.





Candidates for GCE O/L exams beginning December 3 requested to be in their halls before 8.30am Exams Commissioner says.





The GCE Ordinary Level Examination will commence December 3 at 4661 examination centers islandwide. 656,641 students are sitting for the exam.





We, Lanka University News, Warmly Wishes, All the Very Best and Good Luck for those who are doing O/L Examinations in 2018!!!





Important Guidelines



Come to the examination centers before 08.00am.

Bring the national identity card NIC

Check admission card's details are correct

Bring admission card

Dont use Smart watches, mobile phones and electronic devices

NO Selfies and Photos inside exam halls !

Dont Use of calculators, correcting fluid / Tipex

Exam Timetable download Download Here

Additional "Reading time" of 10 minutes Furthermore, the supervisors of the examination centers have been sensitized to draw special attention about the examination frauds done by the candidates using Smart watches, mobile phones and electronic devices. The candidates doing such offences will be punished by suspending from all examinations conducted by the Department of Examinations for five years and also the actions will be taken to cancel the results of the present examination.





2018 O/L Time Table Download via www.doenets.lk website





No Mobile Phones!

Taking a mobile phone into the examination hall is not only prohibited to those students sitting the Ordinary Level Examination this year, but also for invigilators and supervisors, the Examinations Department said.





No Copy !

Other examination malpractices that are punishable include impersonation, possessing relevant material, both printed and electronic devices, misconduct or creating disturbance in and outside the examination centre and obtaining help from invigilators, Examinations Chief said.





No Tipp-Ex

Correction fluid (Tipp-Ex) and calculators are not allowed into the examination hall.

Carrying hand phones into exam halls are banned for candidates and teachers on supervision. Only examiners are allowed to carry hand phones to examination centres.

The Examinations Department announced that it is compulsory for GCE O/L candidates to have a NIC ID - National Identity Card or a valid Passport to sit for the examination to prove their identity. Only candidates who have not reached 16 years, by October 31 could produce the Postal Identity Card issued by the Postal Department at the examination and the candidate with postal IDs should forward two photocopies of page numbers 1 and 2 of Postal ID to the supervising officer of the Examination Hall.





LankaUniversity-News.com hopes the results of the GCE Ordinary Level Examination 2018 will be released on April or May Month 2019.





The public is advised to report persons violating any rule related to examination to the nearest police station or to the Examinations Department hotline 1911 or 0112 784 208, 0112 784 537, 0113 188 350 , 0112 785 212.

Results , Time Table for the O/L examination Could get via www.doenets.lk Sri Lanka Examination Department official website.













Register for School Examinations (GCE Ordinary Level (O/L) and Advanced Level (A/L)) as Private Candidates -





Application form Download Details here >>>





Private Candidate Application form Download Details here >>>