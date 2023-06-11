Suicides Prevention Hotlines in Sri Lanka Call 1926 or 1333

The economic crisis has had a major impact on people’s mental health. Some groups, including students, people living alone, and those with pre-existing mental health conditions, have been particularly affected. “Suicide is never the answer – there is always HOPE “





Sri Lanka had a suicide rate of 6.9/100,000 in 1950 which dramatically increased to 47/100,000 by 1995 to clock the highest in the world. But suicide prevention strategies implemented on recommendations by the Presidential Task Force of 1997 succeeded in bringing the rate down to 24/100,000 in 2004, 18/100,000 in 2014, and 16/100,000 in 2019. These included decriminalising the act of suicide (1998), a Life Skills Programme introduced by the Ministry of Education (1998), and banning the use of extremely toxic pesticides.









Suicide, A major public health problem in Sri Lanka which demands attention, but its prevention and control, unfortunately, are not an easy task. According to WHO, close to 800 000 people die globally by suicide every year, which is one person every 40 seconds. Furthermore, for each suicide, there are more than 20 suicide attempts.





Average of 08 persons die by suicide every day in Sri Lanka. If you or someone you love considering Suicide, Please Call below Suicides Prevention numbers.









SuicidePreventionSL Lifelines

Mental Health 1926 (toll FREE )

CCCline 1333 (toll FREE )

Sumithrayo- 0112696666

Shanthi Maargam- 0717639898





Suicide is complicated and tragic, but it is often preventable. Knowing the warning signs for suicide and how to get help can help save lives.





Every 40 seconds, someone loses their life to suicide.