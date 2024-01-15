Police Arrested 3 suspects in Connection with A/L Examination Paper Leak

The police spokesman, addressing the media, revealed that the arrest was made following a thorough investigation into the incident. The suspect, who held the position of peon at the Moratuwa Maha Vidyalaya exam center, allegedly played a pivotal role in the unauthorized dissemination of the Agricultural Science question papers.
Earlier today, police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested an employee who was on duty at the examination center in Ampara. It is alleged that the employee played a role in the distribution of the leaked paper to a teacher, who was apprehended earlier in connection with the same case.
On January 14, A 52-year-old male government school teacher from Ampara, who also conducted tuition classes, has been apprehended by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for allegedly leaking the GCE A/L Agricultural Science I & II question papers.
The Examinations Commissioner has assured the public that a new date for the reexamination of the Agricultural Science subject will be duly communicated in advance.
The decision to cancel the exam came after credible information surfaced, indicating that the question paper had been compromised to the social media.
