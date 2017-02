University Handbook Released - Apply Online Before February 20th.



විශ්ව විද් ‍ යාල ප ‍ ් ‍ රවේශ අත්පොත නිකුත් කර යි



Campus Handbook for University entrance has been Released & student can buy from island-wide agents / bookshops or can download

Students should read book carefully and online apply before February 20th.





UGC says Students can Only apply Online through www.admission.ugc.ac.lk Internet this time (Only Apply via Online).





Apply Online via -





UGC says only few applications are received so far and request students to send / apply before last minute. Deadline February 20th. Applications after deadline will not be considered. Students can use "Nenasala Centers" to registration purposes freely.





Process of calling for university applications for new academic year will begin from January 25th.

විශ්ව විද්‍යාල ප්‍රතිපාදන කොමිෂන් සභාව නිකුත් කර ඇති විශ්ව විද්‍යාල අත්පොත

RELEASE January 25.





2016/2017 University Academic Year students read this full article. (Important)