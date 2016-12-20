Updated -

Most anticipated 2016 G.C.E Advanced Level (2016 GCE A/L Exam - උසස් පෙළ ප්‍රතිඵල Aposa Usaspela Prathipala) Results will release January second week , Before January 14th 2017 via www.doenets.lk or www.exams.gov.lk according media reports based on Examination Department sources.



This Delay is due to Technical Stream practicals & work load due to O/L Examination.



"Lanka University News" has extracted last 8 years A/L Exam results released dates and forecast it will Release on December End.







Year

Results Released Date



2016

December 2016 ** 2015 03 January 2016 2014 27 December 2014 2013 20 December 2013 2012 30 January 2013 2011 25 December 2011 2010 07 December 2010 2009 26 November 2009 2008 02 January 2009









** forecast data





What Next After A/L ???



Candidates can check their results online from the department’s Official website www.doenets.lk or www.exams.gov.lk





2016 A/L Exam held from August 4 to 29.Sri Lankan Commissioner General of Examinations said that 309,069 applicants sat for the examination this year, which held at 2180 centers.





www.exams.gov.lk or check via SMS. Use below websiteor check via SMS.



Exam Results Exam Results Click Here



Click Here www.doenets.lk





Get your Exams Result from Mobile Phone via SMS





Type EXAMS Space Exam Number Send to 7777 from Dialog Mobile





Ex: EXAMS 24300XXX



කෙටි පණිවුඩය යෑවිය යුතු ආකාරය වන්නේ EXAMS ( හිස් ‌ තැනක් ‌) විභාග අංකය 7777 ට "SEND" කිරීමය .





EXAMS <Exam Number> and send to 7777 from your Dialog Mobile





EXAMS <Exam Number> and send to 8884 from your Mobitel Mobile





EXAMS <Exam Number> and Send to 7545 from your Airtel Mobile





EXAMS <Exam Number> and Send to 8888 from your Hutch Mobile









University Entrance process will be as follows.





1. First re-scrutinized A/Level results 2016 should be released.

2. Then University Hand Book will be issued.

3. After issuing the Hand Book students should be fill it and send to UGC.

4. Based on students’ desired course students have to apply for Aptitude Tests after publishing on national newspapers.

5. After that students have to sit for Aptitude Tests depend on their selected courses. Then aptitude test results will released by relevant universities.

6. Z score cut off marks will be released with selected degree course.

7. Finally University Registration!









Higher education Ministry sources says that the students who will qualified for the 2017 University Academic year based on 2016 A/L results will be admitted before the end of 2017.

Contact UGC for more information 011-2695301,011-2695302, 011-2692357 or 011-2678731





Here we, "Lanka University News" has forecast Re scrutiny, University Handbook issuing, Z score Cut off marks and Leadership Training Dates.





University entrance application handbook

Year Re-scrutinized A/Level Results Released 2011 A/L Jun 27, 2012 2012 A/L JUNE 30, 2013 2013 A/L April 23, 2014 2014 A/L May 8th, 2015 2015 A/L May 2016 *









*forecast data





Re Correction / Re-scrutinized A/Level Results

Year Re-scrutinized A/Level Results Released 2011 A/L Jun 27, 2012 2012 A/L Jun 19, 2013 2013 A/L April 26, 2014 2014 A/L May 21, 2015 2015 A/L Jun 2016 *









*forecast data





Z Score Cut off Marks

Year Cut Off Marks Released 2010 A/L May 27, 2011 2011 A/L December 28, 2012 2012 A/L November 9, 2013 2013 A/L September 6, 2014 2014 A/L October 6, 2015 2015 A/L November 2016









*forecast data









