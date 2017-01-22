Finally Good news for students.Campus Handbook for University entrance has been released & student can buy from island-wide agents / bookshops. Student can apply via www.ugc.ac.lk website.
University Hanbook Released January 25.
විශ්ව විද්යාල ප්රවේශ අත්පොත 25 නිකුත් කරමට නියමිතයි
UGC says Students can Only apply through the Internet this time (Only Apply via Online).
Students can use "Nenasala Centers" to registration purposes freely.
University HandBook Distribution Agents District wise - ClickProcess of calling for university applications for new academic year will begin from January 25th.
Campus HandBook (විශ්ව විද්යාල ප්රතිපාදන කොමිෂන් සභාව නිකුත් කර ඇති විශ්ව විද්යාල අත්පොත) RELEASE January 25.
2016/2017 University Academic Year students read this full article. (Important)
Handbook Release January 25!
Z Score Release September!
No Leadership Training !
Campus Starts November !
විශ්ව විද්යාල ප්රවේශ අත්පොත 24 නිකුත් කිරීමට නියමිතයි. මෙවර එම ප්රවේශ අත්පොත ඉතා සරලව සකස් කර ඇති අතර ඒ පිළිබඳව පුවත් පත් මගින් ප්රචාරයක් ලබාදීමට ද විශ්වවිද්යාල ප්රතිපාදන කොමිසන් සභාව පියවර ගෙන තිබෙනවා.
විශ්ව විද්යාල ප්රවේශ අත්පොත වෙළෙඳපලට නිකුත් වීමත් සමගම එය අන්තර්ජාලයට ද එක් කරන බවයි විශ්ව විද්යාල ප්රතිපාදන කොමිෂන් සභාව සඳහන් කළේ.
මෙවර බදවා ගන්නා ශිෂ්ය සංඛ්යාව විසිහත් දහසකි.ඒ විශ්ව විද්යාල 15 ක් සහ උසස් අධ්යාපන ආයතන 18 ක් සදහායි. ඔන්ලයින් ක්රමයට අයදුම් කළ හැකිවීම මෙවර ඇති විශේෂත්වයක්.
Student can download book Click Here
University HandBook Distribution Agents District wise - Click
Full Article - Click Here >>>
Sri Lanka Higher Education Ministry sources says that the students who are qualified for the 2017 University Academic year based on 2016 A/L results will be admitted to campuses before the end of 2017.
About 26,500 students will be enrolled for this academic year. 50 additional Medical students will enroll for medical faculties in comparison to last year. Several new subject streams to be introduce this year.
University Handbook & Online Application Form for 2016/2017 Academic year will released January month.
Z Score Cut off marks for the 2016/2017 university academic year will released before September Month.
Z Score Cut off marks for the 2016 university academic year
PDF File Click Here
Z score cut off marks of Past years can be obtained from www.ugc.ac.lk web Site or www.selection.ugc.ac.lk
Here is the 2015 z score pdf files.
New Syllabus Sinhala – Click
New Syllabus English - Click
If you want to get an idea whether you have selected to University or not, just follow last years’ Z Score attached below.
But this will Not exactly tell you would select for this year. Also you can get an idea by comparing your Island Rank & District Rank with a friend or student who selected campus for Academic year 2015/2016.
Please consider these options only an indication. To get exact whether you selected university or not, you have to wait till Z Score release.
Here we, "Lanka University News" has forecast Re scrutiny, University Handbook issuing & Z score Cut off marks Dates.
Students those who have issues and problems with University Entrance, can get further details using below mentioned HOT LINES & Telephone numbers.
Students - Call 011-2695301,011-2695302, 011-2692357 or 011-2678731 & Get Experts' Advises to Higher Education & University related Issues.
Don’t hesitate to call UGC or Higher Education Ministry to get detail as they are very friendly and helpful. Students can get expert advice and can solve your all academic problems.
UGC asked students to read newspapers regularly to know about Aptitude Test and exam details.
University Entrance process will be as follows.
- First re-scrutinized A/Level results 2016 should be released.
- Then University Hand Book will be issued.
- After issuing the Hand Book students should be fill it and send to UGC.
- Based on students’ desired course students have to apply for Aptitude tests after publishing on national newspapers.
- After that students have to sit for Aptitude Tests depend on their selected courses. Then aptitude test results will released by relevant universities.
- Z score cut off marks will be released with selected degree course.
- Finally University Registration!
After University Admission Letters, students will receive Campus Registration Forms, Mahapola / Bursary Applications, Hostel Registration forms and Medical Forms.
University Entrance Application Handbook
Year
Re-scrutinized A/Level Results Released
2011 A/L
Jun 27, 2012
2012 A/L
JUNE 30, 2013
2013 A/L
April 23, 2014
2014 A/L
May 8th, 2015
2015 A/L
May 7th, 2016
2016 A/L
24 January 2017*
2017 A/L
***
*forecast data
Re Correction / Re-scrutinized A/Level Results
Year
Re-scrutinized A/Level Results Released
2011 A/L
Jun 27, 2012
2012 A/L
Jun 19, 2013
2013 A/L
April 26, 2014
2014 A/L
May 21, 2015
2015 A/L
April 23, 2016
2016 A/L
Before April 2017*
2017 A/L
***
*forecast data
Z Score Cut off Marks
Year
Cut Off Marks Released
2010 A/L
May 27, 2011
2011 A/L
December 28, 2012
2012 A/L
November 9, 2013
2013 A/L
September 6, 2014
2014 A/L
October 6, 2015
2015 A/L
September 20, 2016
2016 A/L
Before September 2017*
2017 A/L
***
*forecast data
Academic activities of Medical & Engineering faculties will start 2017 November end. According to the reliable sources other faculties (Management, Science, Arts) will start within 2017 December to February 2018 period.
What can we do till campus Starts
As students have ample / Free time to admit universities, you can follow some Diploma / Certificate courses relevant to your Degree or Course.
Also you can earn some money by doing a Part time job.
Also Students can Earn Money Online. Details Click
University Entrance & Admission
Senior Assistant Secretary
(Academic Affairs)
Mrs. WMCP Godage
011 2692517
011 2691678
Senior Assistant Secretary
(University Admissions)
Mrs. SN Palangasinghe
011 2692978
011 2691678
Senior Assistant Secretary
(Academic Affairs)
Mrs. CJ Wijesinghe
011 2698180
Assistant Secretary
Mrs. GMNS Ranaweera
011 2678731
Assistant Secretary
Mrs. SAK Wijewardena
011 2693225
011 2692517
UGC Contact Details
Telephone Local:
011 2-695301 , 0112-695302 , 0112-692357
Tel Foreign:
+94 11 2695301 , +94 11 2695302
Fax :
0112-688045 +94 11 2688045
E-mail :
Web:
Address:
University Grants Commission,
Ward Place,
Colombo 07.
Sri Lanka.
Higher Education Ministry Contact Details
Telephone Local:
011-2694486 011-2697133 / 2697721/ 2691378
Tel Foreign:
++94 112694486 or ++94 112697133
Fax :
011 2697239 ++94 11 2697239
E-mail :
Web:
Address:
Ministry of Higher Education
No: 18,
Ward Place,
Colombo 7
Sri Lanka.
Higher Education Ministry Contact Details – Click Here
Higher Education Ministry Contact Details – Click Here
UGC Contact Details – Click Here
