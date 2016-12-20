Tuesday, December 20, 2016

GCE A/L Exam Results Release Before January 14

GCE A/L Exam Results Release December ?Updated - 
Most anticipated 2016 G.C.E Advanced Level (2016 GCE A/L Exam - උසස් පෙළ ප්‍රතිඵල Aposa Usaspela Prathipala) Results  will release January second week , Before January 14th 2017 via www.doenets.lk or www.exams.gov.lk according media reports based on Examination Department sources. 

This Delay is due to Technical Stream practicals & work load due to O/L Examination. 

"Lanka University News" has extracted last 8 years A/L Exam results released dates and forecast it will Release on December End.


Year

Results Released Date


2016

December 2016 **
2015
03 January 2016
2014
27 December 2014
2013
20 December 2013
2012
30 January 2013
2011
25 December 2011
2010
07 December 2010
2009
26 November 2009
2008
02 January 2009


**forecast data


What Next After A/L ???

Select a Course , Diploma or Degree from below list ......

Click Here > > > > >

You May Be Pass, May be Fail. But U Can Change Ur Future
Candidates can check their results online from the department’s Official website www.doenets.lk or www.exams.gov.lk

2016 A/L Exam held from August 4 to 29.Sri Lankan Commissioner General of Examinations said that 309,069 applicants sat for the examination this year, which held at 2180 centers.

Use below website www.exams.gov.lk or check via SMS.

Exam Results Click Here

Click Here www.doenets.lk

Get your Exams Result from Mobile Phone via SMS

Type EXAMS Space Exam Number Send to 7777 from Dialog Mobile

Ex: EXAMS 24300XXX

කෙටි පණිවුඩය යෑවිය යුතු ආකාරය වන්නේ EXAMS (හිස්තැනක්‌) විභාග අංකය 7777  "SEND" කිරීමය.

EXAMS <Exam Number> and send to 7777 from your Dialog Mobile

EXAMS <Exam Number> and send to 8884 from your Mobitel Mobile

EXAMS  <Exam Number> and Send to 7545 from your Airtel Mobile

EXAMS  <Exam Number> and Send to 8888  from your Hutch Mobile


University Entrance process will be as follows. 

1.     First re-scrutinized A/Level results 2016 should be released. 
2.     Then University Hand Book will be issued. 
3.     After issuing the Hand Book students should be fill it and send to UGC.
4.     Based on students’ desired course students have to apply for Aptitude Tests after publishing on national newspapers. 
5.     After that students have to sit for Aptitude Tests depend on their selected courses. Then aptitude test results will released by relevant universities.
6.     Z score cut off marks will be released with selected degree course.
7.     Finally University Registration!

 Higher education Ministry sources says that the students who will qualified for the 2017 University Academic year based on 2016 A/L results will be admitted before the end of 2017.
Contact UGC for more information 011-2695301,011-2695302, 011-2692357 or 011-2678731 

Here we, "Lanka University News" has forecast Re scrutiny, University Handbook issuing, Z score Cut off marks and Leadership Training Dates. Lanka University News will update details as soon as we get the exact information.

Saturday, December 17, 2016

Public Management Assistant Clerical Exam 2016

Public Management Assistant Clerical Exam 2016
Open Competitive Examination for Recruitment to Grade III of Public

Management Assistants' Service - 2016

 රාජ්‍ය කළමනාකරණ සහකාර සේවයේ III වන ශ්‍රේණියට බඳවා ගැනීමේ විවෘත තරඟ විභාගය 2016

Gazette Here >>>

 All arrangements have been made to hold a competitive examination to recruit new Public Management Assistants to the government service. 


The examination will be held on March 2017.

Sri Lanka Government will be selecting about 3000 to the post of Grade III Public Management Assistants according to the marks which they receive at the competitive examination.

 (Rajya Kalamanakarana Sahakara Tharanga Wibagaya 2016)

 Applications send before January 16, 2017

Gazette Here >>>

Public Management Assistants Service Exam Results Via www.pubad.gov.lk Website or via www.results.exams.gov.lk

Click Here >>>>>

 Click Here >>>>>


Public Management Assistants Service Exam Information & Results Via www.pubad.gov.lk Website or www.results.exams.gov.lk

Click Here >>>>> www.pubad.gov.lk


This is known as Sri Lanka Clerical Exam (PMAS Exam) .

Read Government Gazette >>>>>>

Sunday, December 11, 2016

Peradeniya University Ragging Incident


Peradeniya University officials have started an investigation over ragging incident reported in Agriculture faculty. The new academic year started recently & seniors have launch ragging targeting freshers. 
Students’ union say officer-in-charge of students’ discipline & several security officers have mentally & physically ragged students. Several students hospitalized. Sources say he has been removed from the post.

According to Officials so far 6 students have left the degree during last 4 years due to this brutal rag.


Watch Ragging - File Video


Saturday, December 10, 2016

Grade 5 Scholarship Cut-off marks released

Grade 5 Scholarship Cut-off marks released
Sri Lanka Ministry of Education today (Dec 9) released the cut-off marks (කඩඉම් ලකුණු Kada-Im Lakunu) for 2016 Grade 5 Scholarship examination. 
Full List......
Download Sinhala - Click
Download Tamil  - Click


2016 වර්ෂයේ 5 ශ්රේණිය ශිෂ්යත්ව පරීක්ෂණයේ කඩඉම් ලකුණු නිකුත් වී ඇත.
පාසල් හා අදාළ කඩඉම් ලකුණු පිළිබඳ විස්තර හතින් බා ගත කරගන්න.
Sinhala Medium – Boys’ Schools 
Royal College, Colombo – 184 
Dharmaraja College, Kandy – 181 
Ananda College, Colombo – 180 
Maliyadeva College, Kurunegala – 180 
Richmond College, Galle – 179 
Nalanda College, Colombo – 178 
Kingswood College, Kandy – 178 
D.S. Senanayake College, Colombo – 176 
Isipathana College, Colombo – 173 
Thurstan College, Colombo – 171 

 Sinhala Medium - Girls’ Schools 
Visakha Vidyalaya, Colombo – 184 
Mahamaya Girls’ College, Kandy – 181 
Devi Balika Vidyalaya, Colombo – 179 
Maliyadeva Girls’ College, Kurunegala – 179 
Southlands College, Galle – 177 
Sirimavo Bandaranaike Vidyalaya, Colombo – 176 -

The cut off marks for the Grade 5 Scholarship examination has released.
Please read more for schools and relevant Cut off marks.

2016 වර්ෂයේ 5 ශ්රේණිය ශිෂ්යත්ව පරීක්ෂණයේ කඩඉම් ලකුණු නිකුත් වී ඇත.
පාසල් හා අදාළ කඩඉම් ලකුණු පිළිබඳ විස්තර පහතින් බා ගත කරගන්න.
  
·         බා ගත කරගන්න - සිංහල මාධ් පාසල්
    බා ගත කරගන්න - දෙමළ මාධ් පාසල් 

