Finally Good news for students.

University Hanbook Released January 25.



විශ්ව විද් ‍ යාල ප ‍ ් ‍ රවේශ අත්පොත 25 නිකුත් කරමට නියමිතයි

Campus Handbook for University entrance has been released & student can buy from island-wide agents / bookshops. Student can apply via www.ugc.ac.lk website .



UGC says Students can Only apply through the Internet this time (Only Apply via Online).



Students can use "Nenasala Centers" to registration purposes freely.







University HandBook Distribution Agents District wise - Click



Process of calling for university applications for new academic year will begin from January 25th.



Campus HandBook ( විශ්ව විද්‍යාල ප්‍රතිපාදන කොමිෂන් සභාව නිකුත් කර ඇති විශ්ව විද්‍යාල අත්පොත ) RELEASE January 25.



2016/2017 University Academic Year students read this full article. (Important)

Handbook Release January 25! Z Score Release September! No Leadership Training ! Campus Starts November !



විශ්ව විද් ‍ යාල ප ‍ ් ‍ රවේශ අත්පොත 24 නිකුත් කිරීමට නියමිතයි . මෙවර එම ප් ‍ රවේශ අත්පොත ඉතා සරලව සකස් කර ඇති අතර ඒ පිළිබඳව පුවත් පත් මගින් ප් ‍ රචාරයක් ලබාදීමට ද විශ්වවිද් ‍ යාල ප් ‍ රතිපාදන කොමිසන් සභාව පියවර ගෙන තිබෙනවා . විශ්ව විද් ‍ යාල ප් ‍ රවේශ අත්පොත වෙළෙඳපලට නිකුත් වීමත් සමගම එය අන්තර්ජාලයට ද එක් කරන බවයි විශ්ව විද් ‍ යාල ප් ‍ රතිපාදන කොමිෂන් සභාව සඳහන් කළේ .

මෙවර බදවා ගන්නා ශිෂ් ‍ ය සංඛ් ‍ යාව විසිහත් දහසකි . ඒ විශ්ව විද් ‍ යාල 15 ක් සහ උසස් අධ් ‍ යාපන ආයතන 18 ක් සදහායි . ඔන්ලයින් ක ‍ ් ‍ රමයට අයදුම් කළ හැකිවීම මෙවර ඇති විශේෂත්වයක් .



Student can download book Click Here





2015 Campus Online Application Details - Click Here



University HandBook Distribution Agents District wise - Click



Full Article - Click Here >>>





Sri Lanka Higher Education Ministry sources says that the students who are qualified for the 2017 University Academic year based on 2016 A/L results will be admitted to campuses before the end of 2017.





(IMPORTANT - Share with Other Friends )





About 26,500 students will be enrolled for this academic year. 50 additional Medical students will enroll for medical faculties in comparison to last year. Several new subject streams to be introduce this year.





University Handbook & Online Application Form for 2016/2017 Academic year will released January month.





Z Score Cut off marks for the 2016/2017 university academic year will released before September Month.



Z Score Cut off marks for the 2016 university academic year











Z score cut off marks of Past years can be obtained from www.ugc.ac.lk web Site or www.selection.ugc.ac.lk





Here is the 2015 z score pdf files.





New Syllabus Sinhala – Click





New Syllabus English - Click







If you want to get an idea whether you have selected to University or not, just follow last years’ Z Score attached below.



But this will Not exactly tell you would select for this year. Also you can get an idea by comparing your Island Rank & District Rank with a friend or student who selected campus for Academic year 2015/2016.



Please consider these options only an indication. To get exact whether you selected university or not, you have to wait till Z Score release.





Here we, "Lanka University News" has forecast Re scrutiny, University Handbook issuing & Z score Cut off marks Dates. Lanka University News will update details as soon as we get the exact information.





Students those who have issues and problems with University Entrance, can get further details using below mentioned HOT LINES & Telephone numbers.





Students - Call 011-2695301,011-2695302, 011-2692357 or 011-2678731 & Get Experts' Advises to Higher Education & University related Issues.





Don’t hesitate to call UGC or Higher Education Ministry to get detail as they are very friendly and helpful. Students can get expert advice and can solve your all academic problems.





UGC asked students to read newspapers regularly to know about Aptitude Test and exam details.





University Entrance process will be as follows.





First re-scrutinized A/Level results 2016 should be released. Then University Hand Book will be issued. After issuing the Hand Book students should be fill it and send to UGC. Based on students’ desired course students have to apply for Aptitude tests after publishing on national newspapers. After that students have to sit for Aptitude Tests depend on their selected courses. Then aptitude test results will released by relevant universities. Z score cut off marks will be released with selected degree course. Finally University Registration!





After University Admission Letters, students will receive Campus Registration Forms, Mahapola / Bursary Applications, Hostel Registration forms and Medical Forms.





Contact UGC for more information 011-2695301,011-2695302, 011-2692357 or 011-2678731

University Entrance Application Handbook





Year Re-scrutinized A/Level Results Released 2011 A/L Jun 27, 2012 2012 A/L JUNE 30, 2013 2013 A/L April 23, 2014 2014 A/L May 8th, 2015 2015 A/L May 7th, 2016 2016 A/L 24 January 2017 * 2017 A/L ***

* forecast data





Re Correction / Re-scrutinized A/Level Results





Year Re-scrutinized A/Level Results Released 2011 A/L Jun 27, 2012 2012 A/L Jun 19, 2013 2013 A/L April 26, 2014 2014 A/L May 21, 2015 2015 A/L April 23, 2016 2016 A/L Before April 2017 * 2017 A/L ***





* forecast data



Z Score Cut off Marks





Year Cut Off Marks Released 2010 A/L May 27, 2011 2011 A/L December 28, 2012 2012 A/L November 9, 2013 2013 A/L September 6, 2014 2014 A/L October 6, 2015 2015 A/L September 20, 2016 2016 A/L Before September 2017 * 2017 A/L ***

* forecast data









Academic activities of Medical & Engineering faculties will start 2017 November end . According to the reliable sources other faculties (Management, Science, Arts) will start within 2017 December to February 2018 period.



What can we do till campus Starts



As students have ample / Free time to admit universities, you can follow some Diploma / Certificate courses relevant to your Degree or Course.





Students can follow English & Computer Courses or any other courses mentioned here C lick

Part time job. Also you can earn some money by doing a



Also Students can Earn Money Online. Details Click Also Students can Earn Money Online. Details





University Entrance & Admission





Senior Assistant Secretary



(Academic Affairs) Mrs. WMCP Godage 011 2692517 011 2691678 Senior Assistant Secretary



(University Admissions) Mrs. SN Palangasinghe 011 2692978 011 2691678 Senior Assistant Secretary



(Academic Affairs) Mrs. CJ Wijesinghe 011 2698180 Assistant Secretary Mrs. GMNS Ranaweera 011 2678731 Assistant Secretary Mrs. SAK Wijewardena

011 2693225 011 2692517









UGC Contact Details

Telephone Local: 011 2-695301 , 0112-695302 , 0112-692357





Tel Foreign: +94 11 2695301 , +94 11 2695302 Fax : 0112-688045 +94 11 2688045 E-mail : admission@ugc.ac.lk iua@ugc.ac.lk Web: http://www.ugc.ac.lk/ Address: University Grants Commission, Ward Place, Colombo 07.

Sri Lanka.









Higher Education Ministry Contact Details





Telephone Local: 011-2694486 011-2697133 / 2697721/ 2691378





Tel Foreign: ++94 112694486 or ++94 112697133 Fax : 011 2697239 ++94 11 2697239 E-mail : mohe@mohe.gov.lk Web: http://www.mohe.gov.lk/ Address: Ministry of Higher Education

No: 18,

Ward Place,

Colombo 7

Sri Lanka.





Higher Education Ministry Contact Details – Click Here

Click Here UGC Contact Details –

