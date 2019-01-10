University Handbook Release January 11, Apply Online www.ugc.ac.lk

University Handbook Release January 11.Campus Handbook for University entrance has been already printed in three languages and release January 11 to www.ugc.ac.lk website UGC confirmed.
විශ්ව විද්යාල ප්රවේශ අත්පොත January 11 නිකුත් කර ඇත
UGC says Students can Only apply through the Internet this time (Only Apply via Online). After that Registration printout should enclosed to the Envelope provided with Handbook and should be send via post to UGC.
Students can use "Nenasala Centers" for online registration purposes freely.
Student can apply Click HereProcess of calling for university applications for new academic year will begin from January 11th.
University HandBook Distribution Agents District wise - Click
University Entrance process will be as follows.
- A/L Results release
- University Hand Book release
- Buy University handbook & read it carefully
- Online Registration & Send print out via post to UGC
- Based on students’ desired course students have to apply for Aptitude tests after publishing on national newspapers.
- Sit for Aptitude Tests depend on their selected courses. Then aptitude test results will released by relevant universities.
- Re-scrutinized / Re- correction A/Level results release.
- Z score cut off marks will be release
- University Registration via online
- Students will receive selected Course & University
2018/2019 University Academic Year students read this full article. (Important)
Handbook Released January 11!
Deadline / Closing Date January 31
Z Score Release May!
No Leadership Training !
Campus Starts November !
විශ්ව විද්යාල ප්රවේශ අත්පොත January 11 නිකුත් කර ඇත. මෙවර එම ප්රවේශ අත්පොත ඉතා සරලව සකස් කර ඇති අතර ඒ පිළිබඳව පුවත් පත් මගින් ප්රචාරයක් ලබාදීමට ද විශ්වවිද්යාල ප්රතිපාදන කොමිසන් සභාව පියවර ගෙන තිබෙනවා.
විශ්ව විද්යාල ප්රවේශ අත්පොත වෙළෙඳපලට නිකුත් වීමත් සමගම එය අන්තර්ජාලයට ද එක් කරන බවයි විශ්ව විද්යාල ප්රතිපාදන කොමිෂන් සභාව සඳහන් කළේ.
මෙවර බදවා ගන්නා ශිෂ්ය සංඛ්යාව විසිහත් දහසකි.ඒ විශ්ව විද්යාල 15 ක් සහ උසස් අධ්යාපන ආයතන 18 ක් සදහායි. ඔන්ලයින් ක්රමයට අයදුම් කළ හැකිවීම මෙවර ඇති විශේෂත්වයක්.
Student can download book Click Here
Higher education Ministry sources says that the students who are qualified for the 2019 University Academic year based on 2018 A/L results will be admitted before the end of 2019.
