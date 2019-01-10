University Handbook Release January 11, Apply Online www.ugc.ac.lk

University Handbook Release January 11.



විශ්ව විද් ‍ යාල ප ‍ ් ‍ රවේශ අත්පොත January 11 නිකුත් කර ඇ ත



Campus Handbook for University entrance has been already printed in three languages and release January 11 to

www.ugc.ac.lk website UGC confirmed

UGC says Students can Only apply through the Internet this time (Only Apply via Online). After that Registration printout should enclosed to the Envelope provided with Handbook and should be send via post to UGC.





Students can use "Nenasala Centers" for online registration purposes freely.





University Entrance process will be as follows.



A/L Results release University Hand Book release Buy University handbook & read it carefully Online Registration & Send print out via post to UGC Based on students’ desired course students have to apply for Aptitude tests after publishing on national newspapers. Sit for Aptitude Tests depend on their selected courses. Then aptitude test results will released by relevant universities. Re-scrutinized / Re- correction A/Level results release. Z score cut off marks will be release University Registration via online Students will receive selected Course & University



Process of calling for university applications for new academic year will begin from January 11th.





Campus HandBook RELEASE January 11.





2018/2019 University Academic Year students read this full article. (Important)