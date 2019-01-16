Medical Faculty Sabaragamuwa University

New Medical Faculty of Sabaragamuwa University to open Jan 17 in Ratnapura.





The new Medical Faculty of Sabaragamuwa University will be declared open in Batuhena, Ratnapura on January 17 by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine, Dr. Rajitha Senaratne.





The new faculty building and the professorial unit were constructed at a cost of Rs. 2 billion at the land adjacent to the Ratnapura Provincial General Hospital which would serve as the teaching hospital for the Faculty of Medicine and provide all clinical training facilities for the students. The Faculty would accommodate 75 students per intake.





Ratnapura General Hospital Director Sampath Ranaweera said in line with the opening of the Medical faculty, the Hospital will be converted into a teaching hospital on the same day in order to improve the free health services provided by the government.





The Ministry of Health Ministry in a statement said that according to a concept of Minister Rajitha Senaratne to expand medical education in Sri Lanka, three new faculties are set to be opened in affiliation with the Sabaragamuwa, Wayamba, and Moratuwa universities.





The Ratnapura General Hospital, Kuliyapitiya Base hospital, Kalutara General Hospital, and the Moratuwa district hospital are set to be refurbished in order to facilitate students of these faculties to engage in practical learning.





