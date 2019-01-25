Vidya Peeta Gazette Released Apply Online www.ncoeadmissionmoe.net

Much awaited Gazette

notification to admit students for National College of Education (VidyaPeeta) based on 2016 and 2017 A/L exams released January 25.

Students who sat 2016 and 2017 A/L Exam can apply. Government hope to admit 8000 students. This year students

need to apply via Online also via www.ncoeadmissionmoe.net website http://www.ncoeadmissionmoe.net .





2016 , 2017 අ. පො. ස. (උ.පෙළ) ප්‍රතිඵල මත 2019 වර්ෂය සඳහා දිවයින පුරා පිහිටි ජාතික අධ්‍යාපන විද්‍යාපීඨ සඳහා ශික්ෂණලාභීන් 8000 දෙනකු බඳවා ගැනීම.



VidyaPeeta Gazette including relevant details and draft Application Form available now as gazette on January 25 on Newspapers (Dinamina Newspaper & Thinakaran). Hence read Government Gazette regularly.





IMPORTANT

Vidyapeeta Gazette Released January 25

Download Sinhala & Tamil - Click Here

Read Carefully

Closing date February 15

Apply via Online & Register Post

Apply Online via Website - http://www.ncoeadmissionmoe.net

Students Admit - 2019 May For More information

Email: ncoebranch@moe.gov.lk

Telephone: 0704221815 (from 8.30 a.m to 5.30 p.m)

Vidyapeeta Gazette - http://archives.dailynews.lk/2001/pix/GazetteT19-01-25.pdf



Sinhala - http://archives.dailynews.lk/2001/pix/GazetteS19-01-25.pdf

Tamil - http://archives.dailynews.lk/2001/pix/GazetteT19-01-25.pdf





Admission to National College of Education (VidyaPeeta) ජාතික අධ්යාපන විද්යාපීඨ based on 2016 and 2017 A/L exam will be starts May month 2019.