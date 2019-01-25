Vidya Peeta Gazette Released Apply Online www.ncoeadmissionmoe.net

Much awaited Gazette notification to admit students for National College of Education (VidyaPeeta) based on 2016 and 2017 A/L exams released January 25. Students who sat 2016 and 2017 A/L Exam can apply. Government hope to admit 8000 students. This year students need to apply via Online also via www.ncoeadmissionmoe.net website http://www.ncoeadmissionmoe.net .
2016 , 2017 අ. පො. ස. (උ.පෙළ) ප්රතිඵල මත 2019 වර්ෂය සඳහා දිවයින පුරා පිහිටි ජාතික අධ්යාපන විද්යාපීඨ සඳහා ශික්ෂණලාභීන් 8000 දෙනකු බඳවා ගැනීම.
VidyaPeeta Gazette including relevant details and draft Application Form available now as gazette on January 25 on Newspapers (Dinamina Newspaper & Thinakaran). Hence read Government Gazette regularly.
IMPORTANT
- Vidyapeeta Gazette Released January 25
- Download Sinhala & Tamil - Click Here
- Read Carefully
- Closing date February 15
- Apply via Online & Register Post
- Apply Online via Website - http://www.ncoeadmissionmoe.net
- Students Admit - 2019 May
- For More information
- Email: ncoebranch@moe.gov.lk
- Telephone: 0704221815 (from 8.30 a.m to 5.30 p.m)
Vidyapeeta Gazette - http://archives.dailynews.lk/2001/pix/GazetteT19-01-25.pdf
Sinhala - http://archives.dailynews.lk/2001/pix/GazetteS19-01-25.pdf
Tamil - http://archives.dailynews.lk/2001/pix/GazetteT19-01-25.pdf
Government Gazette Online Here
Admission to National College of Education (VidyaPeeta) ජාතික අධ්යාපන විද්යාපීඨ based on 2016 and 2017 A/L exam will be starts May month 2019.
More Info - Education Ministry Web Site - www.moe.gov.lk >>>>>
National College of Education ජාතික අධ්යාපන විද්යාපීඨ
