GCE O/L Exam Results Release Today March 28 via www.doenets.lk website

Update - At the moment users can NOT access to http://www.doenets.lk..
2018 GCE Ordinary Level Examination Results Will release today March 28. Department has not confirmed the exact releasing time.
2018 O/L Exam Results will Release to Sri Lanka Examination Department official website http://www.doenets.lk. If Website slow due to web Traffic, Use below website http://www.exams.gov.lk or http://www.results.exams.gov.lk or check via SMS.
Official websites
http://www.exams.gov.lk
http://www.results.exams.gov.lk
