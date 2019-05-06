According to the Director General of the Government Information Nalaka Kaluwewa the second term of school will commence on Monday (May 06) for Grades 6 to 13 in all government schools. Issuing Media release the DGI says that for Grades 1 to 5 the second term will commence on May 13.
Monday, May 6, 2019
Schools reopen for second term May 6
LankaUniversity-News.com Sri Lanka University News at 12:35 AM
Location: Sri Lanka
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment
Dear Readers,
Share Your Valuable Ideas with Others..
This is your forum. This is your voice..
But Please ....
Be Respectful of others. Debates may be Lively but taking part should be a positive experience for all participants.
Comments should be Pleasant, Useful, civil and tasteful, and must not be malicious or designed to offend.
Dont incite hatred on the basis of Education Background, Race, Religion, Gender, Nationality, Sexuality or other personal characteristic. Dont swear, use hate-speech or make obscene or Vulgar comments.
We encourage open, Lively debate but please be POLITE!
We wish you all a Prosperous & Fruitful Future!
-Admin - Lanka University News-