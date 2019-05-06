POS System

Monday, May 6, 2019

Schools reopen for second term May 6


According to the Director General of the Government Information Nalaka Kaluwewa the second term of school will commence on Monday (May 06) for Grades 6 to 13 in all government schools. Issuing Media release the DGI says that for Grades 1 to 5 the second term will commence on May 13.


