No Sharia University or Batticaloa Campus requested permission from UGC.

Chairman of the SriLanka University Grants Commission (UGC) Prof. Mohan de Silva says that there is NO university named ‘Sharia University’ under the jurisdiction of the UGC. Issuing a press release UGC Chairman further says that no such university has requested permission nor given authority by the UGC to conduct educational courses.





The complete media release is as follows:





“Attention of the University Grants Commission is drawn to several news items regarding an organization referred to as ‘Sharia University’ or ‘Batticaloa Campus’ located in Poonani in the Eastern province.





The Commission wishes to state that, as per the University Act 1978 (as amended) University Grants Commission is mandated only to plan and coordinate university education and regulate the administration of 15 state universities that come under the purview of the University Grants Commission.





University Grants Commission categorically states that no organization by the name of ‘Sharia University’ or ‘Batticaloa Campus’ has ever requested permission, nor given authority by the Commission to conduct degree courses.”





Govt News Portal