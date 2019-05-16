POS System

POS System

Thursday, May 16, 2019

Sri Lankans NO More War Again

Sri Lankans NO More War Again No More War Again !
Stand Against Hate and Racism!

Sri Lanka major university students union IUSF "Anthare"  requests from all sri lankans to not to fall racism trap.

www.lankauniversity-news.com
LankaUniversity-News.com at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Dear Readers,
Share Your Valuable Ideas with Others..

This is your forum. This is your voice..
But Please ....
Be Respectful of others. Debates may be Lively but taking part should be a positive experience for all participants.
Comments should be Pleasant, Useful, civil and tasteful, and must not be malicious or designed to offend.
Dont incite hatred on the basis of Education Background, Race, Religion, Gender, Nationality, Sexuality or other personal characteristic. Dont swear, use hate-speech or make obscene or Vulgar comments.

We encourage open, Lively debate but please be POLITE!
We wish you all a Prosperous & Fruitful Future!
-Admin - Lanka University News-

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)