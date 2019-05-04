Stand Against Violence !

Federation of University Teachers’ Associations FUTA appealed to all students, teachers, non-academic staff and administrators to come together and stand against violence and extremism in all its forms within and outside universities.

University teachers appeal for truth





The Federation of University Teachers’ Associations (FUTA) appealed strongly to government leaders to rise above petty political divisions, and to demonstrate genuine statesmanship. FUTA urged the government not to use the tragic events for political advantage but rather to reveal the truth to the people and ensure that victims and their families are supported.





“We have suffered too long because of the squabbles and power struggles of our leaders. Indeed, power struggles and the pettiness of the political leadership in this country are responsible for much of the suffering of our people,” FUTA further said.



