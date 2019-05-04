Japura University reopening Postponed

University Sri Jayewardenepura USJP will not re-open as scheduled before and the new date of commencement of academic activities will be informed soon.





It has been scheduled to re-open Japura Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences from 8th May 2019 and other Faculties from 13th May 2019. However, UGC has informed University not to commence academic activities without their advice on security clearance. Therefore Japura Campus will not re-open as scheduled before and the new date of commencement of academic activities will be informed soon.



