Z Score Cut Off Marks release May end - UGC Sources

Much awaited, Z Score Cut off marks for the 2018/2019 university academic year will be released May end to www.ugc.ac.lk and www.selection.ugc.ac.lk websites according to the UGC Sources. UGC has not confirmed the exact releasing dates. Lanka University News trying to get the exact date.













Students those who have issues and problems with University Entrance, Z Scores and Aptitude Tests can get further details from below mentioned Telephone numbers.





Call UGC – 0112695301, 0112695302, 0112692357, 0112675854





Don’t hesitate to call UGC and get expert advice to your problems. They are very friendly and will solve your all problems.





Also students should send an appeal to the UGC in written. Students should forward a written appeal to the UGC along with the documentary evidence in support of the appeal. A photocopy of the appeal application form in the UGC admission handbook could be used as the appeal format. Appeal should be forwarded to the UGC before August 26.









Campus Starts November !





Sri Lanka Higher Education Ministry sources says that the students who are qualified for the 2019 University Academic year based on 2018 A/L results will be admitted to campuses before the end of 2019.

More than 30,000 students will be enrolled for this academic year. Several new subject streams to be introduce this year.





Z score cut off marks of Past years can be obtained from www.ugc.ac.lk web Site or www.selection.ugc.ac.lk





If you want to get an idea whether you have selected to University or not, just follow last years’ Z Score attached abow.









Here is the 2018 z score pdf files.







English - Click





Here is the 2017 z score pdf files.



English - Click



Here is the 2016 z score pdf files.





Here is the 2015 z score pdf files.





New Syllabus Sinhala – Click









New Syllabus English - Click





But this will Not exactly tell you, that you would select for this year. Also you can get an idea by comparing your Island Rank & District Rank with a friend or student who selected campus for earlier Academic year.









Please consider these options only an indication. To know it exactly whether you selected university or not, students have to wait till Z Score officially release.





University Entrance process will be as follows.





A/L Results release University Hand Book release Buy University handbook & read it carefully Online Registration & Send print out via post to UGC Based on students’ desired course students have to apply for Aptitude tests after publishing on national newspapers. Sit for Aptitude Tests depend on their selected courses. Then aptitude test results will released by relevant universities. Re-scrutinized / Re- correction A/Level results release. Z score cut off marks will be release University Registration via online Students will receive selected Course & University









After University Admission Letters, students will receive Campus Registration Forms, Mahapola / Bursary Applications, Hostel Registration forms and Medical Forms.





Contact UGC for more information 011-2695301,011-2695302, 011-2692357 or 011-2678731





විශ්ව විද්යාල ප්රවේශ ඉසඩ් ලකුණු විශ්ව විද්‍යාල ප්‍ර‍වේශය සදහා කඩයිම් ලකුණු නිකුත් කිරීම

Minimum Z-scores for selection to courses of study of universities in respect of each district and detailed information of course selection based on the GCE (A/L) Examination in 2018 can be accessed through the following modes after release;









1. Websites





www.ugc.ac.lk





www.selection.ugc.ac.lk









2. Call 1919 (Government Information Centre)









3. SMS to 1919





Format: ugc <space> Index Number -> send to 1919





Example: ugc 2223322 ->send to 1919









