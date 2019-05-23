Vavuniya Campus to become University of Vavuniya Sri Lanka

Conversion of Vavuniya Campus of the University of Jaffna in to University of Vavuniya
The Sri Lanka Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal presented by Hon. Rauff Hakeem, Minister of City Planning , Water Supply and Higher Education, to convert the Vavuniya campus of the University of Jaffna in to University of Vavuniya.
Welcome new University !
www.lankauniversity-news.com
