4 Students Injured and Hospitalized due to Ragging in Eastern University

Four students of the Eastern University Sri Lanka who were subjected to ragging has been hospitalized due to injuries.
The Registrar of the University noted that the incident occurred last night ( June 14) when the freshers were ragged by students of the second year at the university.
The four students who were initially admitted to the Eravur base hospital were later transferred to the Batticaloa General Hospital for further treatment.
The registrar added that the students had said that they were injured due to a fall. Further investigations have commenced.
Campus Ragging - News
Source - Newsfirst
www.lankauniversity-news.com
