A/L Exam begins August 5

Sri Lanka Examination Department will conduct the 2019 GCE Advanced Level (A/L) Exams from August 5. About 337,700 students will sit the A/L exams at 2,678 centres. The exams will be conducted both under the new and old syllabus, with 198,229 for the new syllabus and 134,475 candidates for the old syllabus. A ban on tuition classes for 1 week has been announced beginning midnight July 30.