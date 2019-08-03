A/L Exam begins August 5

Sri Lanka Examination Department will conduct the 2019 GCE Advanced Level (A/L) Exams from August 5. About 337,700 students will sit the A/L exams at 2,678 centres. The exams will be conducted both under the new and old syllabus, with 198,229 for the new syllabus and 134,475 candidates for the old syllabus. A ban on tuition classes for 1 week has been announced beginning midnight July 30.
www.lankauniversity-news.com
No comments:
Post a Comment
Dear Readers,
Share Your Valuable Ideas with Others..
This is your forum. This is your voice..
But Please ....
Be Respectful of others. Debates may be Lively but taking part should be a positive experience for all participants.
Comments should be Pleasant, Useful, civil and tasteful, and must not be malicious or designed to offend.
Dont incite hatred on the basis of Education Background, Race, Religion, Gender, Nationality, Sexuality or other personal characteristic. Dont swear, use hate-speech or make obscene or Vulgar comments.
We encourage open, Lively debate but please be POLITE!
We wish you all a Prosperous & Fruitful Future!
-Admin - Lanka University News-