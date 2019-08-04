Grade Five Scholarship Exam August 4, Guidelines for Students & Parents

Grade 5 scholarship examination will be held on August 4th, at 2995 examination halls, Sri Lanka Examination Department says.
Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha stated that 339,369 candidates are facing the Grade 5 scholarship exam this year.
We wish all students Good Luck for the Exam !!
Important Guidelines for Students & Parents
Examination is scheduled to start at 9.30 a.m. Commissioner General of Examinations says therefore it is important all candidates being present at the examination centers at least by 9.00 a.m.
The first paper will be held from 9.30 to 10.15 am while the 2nd paper is scheduled to be held from 10.45 am to 12 noon.
Pen (Blue / Black ) or pencil can be used to answer the question papers.
The Index Number should be pinned on the upper left of the candidate's clothes. Furthermore it is important to write the index number correctly at the space given on 1st and 3rd pages of every question paper.
The Exams' Chief also emphasizes that every candidate should properly read the instructions given in the question paper before answering it.
Meanwhile, parents will not be allowed to enter the examination centers. They will not be permitted to enter the premises even during the interval. The Commissioner General of Examinations informs the parents to only give a short eat and a water bottle to their children.
Mobile Phones, Smart Phones & smart watches not allowed for students and supportive staff except exam hall chief.
Call 1911 for Exam related inquires or complaints.
අපේක්ෂකයින් සඳහා උපදෙස්
(1) ප්රශ්න පත්රය සඳහා තිබෙන කාලය පිළිබඳ අවබෝධයක් තිබිය යුතු ය.
I පත්රය පෙ.ව.9.30 සිට පෙ.ව.10.15 දක්වා විනාඩි 45 ක කාලයක් පැවැත්වේ.
II පත්රය පෙ.ව. 10.45 සිට මධ්යහ්න 12 දක්වා පැය 01කුත් විනාඩි 15 ක කාලයක් පැවැත්වේ.
(2) පෙ.ව. 09.00 වන විට විභාග අපේක්ෂකයින් ශාලාවල අසුන් ගත යුතු බවට ශාලාධිපතිවරුන්ට උපදෙස් ලබා දී ඇති බැවින් කල්වේලා ඇතිව විභාග මධ්යස්ථානයට පැමිණිය යුතුය.
(3) විභාග අපේක්ෂකයන් තමාට අදාළ විභාග අංකය ඇඳුමේ වම්පස පැළඳ සිටිය යුතුය.
(4) පිළිතුරු සැපයීමේ දී පැන්සල හෝ පෑන භාවිත කළ හැකිය.
(5) විභාග අංකය නිවැරදිව ලියන්න. සෑම ප්රශ්න පත්රයකම විභාග අංකය ලිවීම සඳහා 01 හා 03 පිටුවල ඉඩ තබා ඇත.
(6) පිළිතුරු සැපයීමේදී ලබා දී ඇති උපදෙස් පිළිපදින්න
(7) කටු වැඩ කොළ ලබා දේ.
(8) ප්රශ්න පත්රය අතට ගත් පසු කලබල නොවන්න. හොඳින් කියවා බලා පිළිතුරු සපයන්න.
දෙමව්පියන් සඳහා උපදෙස්
(1) කල්වේලා ඇතිව දරුවන් පාසල වෙත රැගෙන ආ යුතු ය.
(2) දෙමව්පියන් විභාග මධ්යස්ථාන භූමියට ඇතුල් නොවිය යුතුය.
(3) විවේක කාලයේ දී ද දෙමව්පියන්ට විභාග මධ්යස්ථාන භූමියට ඇතුල්වීමට ඉඩ දෙනු නොලැබේ.
(4) දරුවාට කෙටි ආහාරයක් සහ වතුර බෝතලයක් රැගෙන යාමට ලබාදෙන්න.
මේ අතර විභාග ශාලාධිපතිවරයා හැර විභාග නිරීක්ෂකවරුන් ඇතුළුව සියලුම විභාග කාර්ය මණ්ඩලයට විභාග මධ්යස්ථාන තුළ දී ජංගම දුරකථන භාවිත කිරීම තහනම් කර ඇත.විභාගය පැවැත්වෙන කාලසීමාව තුළ එම පාසලේ ගුරුවරු හා අනධ්යයන කාර්ය මණ්ඩලය ඇතුළුව අවසර නොලත් කිසිදු පුද්ගලයකු විභාග මධ්යස්ථාන තුළට ඇතුල්වීම සපුරා තහනම්ය. විදුහල්පතිතුමා කාර්යාලය වසා තැබිය යුතුය. විභාග කටයුතු වලට බාධාවන් වන අයුරින් කටයුතු කරන පුද්ගලයන් හා ශිෂ්යත්ව ප්රශ්න පත්රය රහස්ය ලේඛනයක් බැවින් විභාගය අවසන් වු පසු ප්රශ්න පත්ර ළඟ තබා ගන්නා සහ පිටපත් කිරීමට කටයුතු කරන පුද්ගලයන් අත්අඩංගුවට ගැනීමට පොලිසියට බලය තිබේ.
විභාගය සඳහා පහත සඳහන් දුරකථන අංකවලට ඇමතීමට කටයුතු කරන ලෙස විභාග කොමසාරිස් ජනරාල්වරයා දන්වා සිටියි.
විභාග දෙපාර්තමේන්තු ක්ෂණික ඇමතුම් අංකය : 1911
පාසල් විභාග සංවිධාන ශාඛාව : 0112 784208 / 0112 78 45 37 /
0112 31 88 350 / 0112 31 40 314
පොලිස් මූලස්ථානය : 0112 42 11 11
පොලිස් හදිසි ඇමතුම් අංකය : 119-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
• Exam Results release October 4
• Last year, Pass Marks Sinhala Medium 164, Tamil medium 156 (Colombo)
• 2018 Pass Marks 164 ? *
• Cut Off Marks for Popular School will be release December*
• 2018 Paper can be printed only after a certain date given by EC.
• 2019 Grade 5 Scholarship Exam will be held August 4, 2019*
Grade 5 Scholarship Exam Results will release on October for Examinations Department website www.doenets.lk and www.results.exams.gov.lk
Department of Examinations website for online results www.doenets.lk and
If Web sites are slow due to Heavy Web Traffic. Get Your Results via SMS.
Get Results by sms.
Type EXAMS <SPACE> INDEX NO: and send to
Dialog 7777
Mobitel 8884
Etisalat 3926
Airtel 7545Hutch 8888
This exam will not decide his or her future or life.
Give courage to him/her, give a small gift to him/her to courage for future studies.
Here 2017 District cut off marks for the grade 5 scholarship examination.
Districts
|Sinhala Medium
|Tamil Medium
|01
|Colombo
|164
|156
|02
|Gampaha
|164
|156
|03
|Kalutara
|164
|156
|04
|Kandy
|164
|156
|05
|Matale
|164
|156
|06
|Nuwara-Eliya
|158
|154
|07
|Galle
|164
|156
|08
|Matara
|164
|156
|09
|Hambantota
|162
|152
|10
|Jaffna
|-
|155
|11
|Killinochchi
|-
|154
|12
|Mannar
|158
|153
|13
|Vavuniya
|161
|154
|14
|Mullaitivu
|160
|154
|15
Batticaloa
|-
|154
|16
|Ampara
|159
|154
|17
|Trincomalee
|158
|152
|18
|Kurunagala
|164
|156
|19
|Puttalam
|160
|152
|20
|Anuradhapura
|160
|153
|21
|Polonnaruwa
|160
|151
|22
|Badulla
|160
|153
|23
|Monaragala
|158
|151
|24
|Ratnapura
|162
|154
|25
|Kegalle
|164
|156
2018 exam paper will consider as a secret document, hence it can be download / printed only after a certain date given by Exam Commissioner.
Cut Off Marks for Popular School will be release 2018 December according to the sources.
Year
Students
Sat
Exam Centres
Exam Date
Results Released
Dates
2010
313,450
2744
August 22
September 22
31
2011
321,427
2772
August 21
September 15
25
2012
318,416
2803
August 26
September 25
30
2013
329,725
2386
August 25
October 1
37
2014
334,600
2870
August 17
September 28
41
2015
340,926
2907
August 23
October 7
45
2016
350,701
2959
August 21
October 4
44
2017
356,728
3014
August 20
October 4
45
2018
355,326
3050
August 5
October 4
30
2019
355,000 *
About 3050 *
August 4 *
October 4*
31*
* Forecast
© Lanka University News - www.lankauniversity-news.com
Relevant Time Table, information & other model papers will be upload soon for free download purposes.
Here "Lanka University News' has forecasted exam dates & exam results releasing dates analyzing past data.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Dear Readers,
Share Your Valuable Ideas with Others..
This is your forum. This is your voice..
But Please ....
Be Respectful of others. Debates may be Lively but taking part should be a positive experience for all participants.
Comments should be Pleasant, Useful, civil and tasteful, and must not be malicious or designed to offend.
Dont incite hatred on the basis of Education Background, Race, Religion, Gender, Nationality, Sexuality or other personal characteristic. Dont swear, use hate-speech or make obscene or Vulgar comments.
We encourage open, Lively debate but please be POLITE!
We wish you all a Prosperous & Fruitful Future!
-Admin - Lanka University News-