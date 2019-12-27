Advanced Level Exam Results Released

Most anticipated 2019 G.C.E Advanced Level (2019 GCE A/L Exam - Aposa Usaspela Prathipala released (December 27) now. Students can obtain results via official website www.doenets.lk



Use below websites or check via SMS.

1 - Exam Results Click Here

2 - Exam Results Click Here

3 - Exam Results Click Here



Get your Exams Result from Mobile Phone via SMS





Type EXAMS Space Exam Number Send to 7777 from Dialog Mobile

Ex: EXAMS 24300XXX

EXAMS <Exam Number> and send to 7777 from your Dialog Mobile

EXAMS <Exam Number> and send to 8884 from your Mobitel Mobile

EXAMS <Exam Number> and Send to 7545 from your Airtel Mobile

EXAMS <Exam Number> and Send to 8888 from your Hutch Mobile





The Department of Examinations noted that applications for the Advanced level examination re-correction will have to be handed over before the 17th of January 2020.



University Entrance process will be as follows.

A/L Results release University Hand Book release Buy University handbook & read it carefully Online Registration & Send print out via post to UGC Based on students’ desired course students have to apply for Aptitude tests after publishing on national newspapers. Sit for Aptitude Tests depend on their selected courses. Then aptitude test results will released by relevant universities. Re-scrutinized / Re- correction A/Level results release. Z score cut off marks will be release University Registration via online Students will receive selected Course & University

Higher education Ministry sources says that the students who qualified for the 2019/2020 University Academic year based on 2019 A/L results will be admitted before the end of 2020.











