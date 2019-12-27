Advanced Level Exam Results Released

Most anticipated 2019 G.C.E Advanced Level (2019 GCE A/L Exam - Aposa Usaspela Prathipala released (December 27) now. Students can obtain results via official website www.doenets.lk
Use below websites or check via SMS.
1 - Exam Results Click Here
2 - Exam Results Click Here
3 - Exam Results Click Here
Get your Exams Result from Mobile Phone via SMS
Type EXAMS Space Exam Number Send to 7777 from Dialog Mobile
Ex: EXAMS 24300XXX
EXAMS <Exam Number> and send to 7777 from your Dialog Mobile
EXAMS <Exam Number> and send to 8884 from your Mobitel Mobile
EXAMS <Exam Number> and Send to 7545 from your Airtel Mobile
EXAMS <Exam Number> and Send to 8888 from your Hutch Mobile
The Department of Examinations noted that applications for the Advanced level examination re-correction will have to be handed over before the 17th of January 2020.
University Entrance process will be as follows.
- A/L Results release
- University Hand Book release
- Buy University handbook & read it carefully
- Online Registration & Send print out via post to UGC
- Based on students’ desired course students have to apply for Aptitude tests after publishing on national newspapers.
- Sit for Aptitude Tests depend on their selected courses. Then aptitude test results will released by relevant universities.
- Re-scrutinized / Re- correction A/Level results release.
- Z score cut off marks will be release
- University Registration via online
- Students will receive selected Course & University
https://www.lankaeducation.com/a-l-exam-results-to-release-december-end/
