Exhibition Makerfair 2019 happens on October 20 in Colombo

Engineering exhibition "Makerfair 2019" organized by US Embassy Colombo and American Center Colombo will be held Sunday, October 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Trace Expert City (Bay 7), Colombo 10.
Exhibition is organized to celebrate the achievements of young makers and innovators in Sri Lanka. The exhibition include workshops, learn from tech experts, and experience the largest robot battle.
Exhibition is open for all and Admission is FREE!
