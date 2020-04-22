Sri Lanka Latest Education News during Coronavirus outbreak

Sri Lanka latest education news. “Lanka University News” will bring you the latest education news around the country.





Schools, universities, tuition classes and other education institutes will remain closed until further notice.





Curfew Notice – Schools, universities, tuition classes and other education institutes will remain closed until further notice.





Earlier government said schools and universities will re-open May 11. Government will announce new opening dates soon.





Schools to reopen on May 11?





Government decided to reopen the al schools for the second term on May 11th.Earlier, the second term was scheduled to begin on April 20.





Sri Lanka education ministry has decided to consult health officials before re-opening schools as the country continues to tighten measures seeking to combat the coronavirus.The Government has made arrangements to provide the maximum possible facilities for students to distantly continue their education during the period schools are closed.





Universities re-open from May 11?



All universities will reopen for staff on May 4, for final year students on May 11 & for all other students on May 18 – UGC. Ministry of Higher Education has been informed to review the present situation and with the agreement of the University administrations and University Grant Commission UGC decide the date to open the universities for students.





May 25, the deadline to accept application for university admission





The deadline to accept application for university admission extended two weeks after re-opening schools. Schools are planning to re-open on May 11. Hence the new deadline will be on May 25.





The deadline to accept applications for University Admission for the Academic Year 2019/2020 will be extended until two weeks after the re-opening of schools for the 2nd term. New deadline will be May 25.





A/L exam is NOT postponed.





Sri Lanka Education Ministry says that NO decision has been taken to postpone the GCE Advanced Level Examination (GCE A/L Exam 2020). Exam will be held in August as usual. Ministry rejecting the false claims made on social media. Relevant dates and timetable will release to official website of examination department.





O/L Exam results will be released before April 30





Ordinary Level examination results (2019 O/L Exam) will be released before April 30th. Results not released on the scheduled date due to coronavirus outbreak. “O/L Exam Paper marking has done and now left only computer feeding, due to curfew computer feeding will be delay” officials told.





The exact release date and time of the exam results will be announced once the curfew is lifted and normalcy has been restored. Earlier, the results of the O/L Exam set to be released at the end of March 2020, said Commissioner General of Examinations.





2019 O/L Exam Results Release to Sri Lanka Examination Department official website http://www.doenets.lk.





Grade Five Scholarship Exam is NOT Postponed





Grade five scholarship exam will NOT be postponed says Education Ministry. Social Media and several newspapers reported that grade 5 scholarship examination will be postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak. Answering the social media posts, Ministry says exam will NOT be delay.





Exam will be held on August 9 or another date according to the previous records after analyzing by “Lanka Education”.





www.lankauniversity-news.com